Protests shut down I-880, Hwy. 101 across Golden Gate Bridge

Protesters opposed to the war in Gaza blocked an East Bay freeway and the Golden Gate Bridge early Monday, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to the CHP, all lanes were blocked on northbound Interstate 880 south of Fifth Street and Embarcadero were blocked, starting around 6:30 a.m. Northbound traffic backed up past the Oakland Coliseum.

CHP spokesperson Officer Adib Zeid said protesters also gathered at the Seventh Street on-ramp to southbound I-880 and blocking that route. The CHP had approximately 40 officers at the scenes.

One person was taken away by police before 9:30 a.m.

As of 10:25am protestors continue to block the Golden Gate Bridge as CHP surrounds them. Marin CHP has told our @CornellABC7 they are getting ready to move in to make arrests. pic.twitter.com/BiRW21ljhT — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) April 15, 2024

According to authorities, a U-Haul truck brought out oil barrels to which the protesters chained themselves. The U-Haul truck left the scene after dropping off the barrels.

The CHP said protesters also closed down northbound and southbound Highway 101 at the Golden Gate Bridge.

That protest began about 8 a.m. Sidewalks on the Golden Gate Bridge used by bikes and pedestrians also were blocked in both directions, authorities said. The protesters were there to voice their support for the Palestinian people, authorities said.

A statement from a group calling itself A15 Action said the 880 blockage was "part of a series of economic blockades on April 15 in dozens of cities around the world ... (targeting an) economic artery through which capital and labor flow every day."

The statement added that the action was meant to "target the global economy and the US economy specifically due to its complicity in the genocide of the Palestinian people." All lanes on southbound I-880 were open but traffic was moving slowly. Big rigs were being allowed on westbound I-580 while I-880 was blocked.

The CHP did not have an estimate for when northbound I-880 or the Golden Gate Bridge would be open.

A third Pro-Palestinian protest has blocked southbound I-880 in West Oakland. This comes after protesters shut down NB I-880 earlier this morning as well as the Golden Gate Bridge. Latest here: https://t.co/xs7jlRXiLW pic.twitter.com/0vRBYvFgWZ — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) April 15, 2024

This story is developing and will be updated.