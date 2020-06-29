Subscribe

Golden Gate Bridge toll to increase July 1

CASH MARTINEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 29, 2020, 1:36PM
Updated 3 hours ago

It is going to cost more to cross San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge starting July 1.

Beginning Wednesday, the FastTrak Account rate will increase $0.35 from $7.35 to $7.70, the Pay-As-You-Go rate will increase $0.20 from $8.20 to $8.40, the Toll Invoice rate will increase $0.35 from $8.35 to $8.70 and carpoolers will pay an extra $0.35 from $5.35 to $5.70.

The increase is part of a five-year program approved by the Golden Gate Bridge Board of Directors in 2019.

More information on the increases can be found here.

