It took a year longer than he’d hoped for, but Jon Rahm is finally a three-time winner of the Spanish Open, matching the achievement of his hero Seve Ballesteros.

There was frustration and disappointment after Rahm finished his home tournament last year when he failed in his first attempt to match the three titles won by the Spanish golfing great.

It was a lot different this time as Rahm raised his putter and gave a hard fist pump after making his second straight birdie to close out a remarkable final round 9-under 62 for a six-shot win at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid on Sunday.

He finished at 25 under for the week, bettering his own tournament record from 2019 by three shots. Matthieu Pavon of France was second after a 6-under 65.

“My lowest round out here, my lowest score out here. It was pretty much a perfect week,” Rahm said.

A loud “Viva Seve” shout was heard from the crowd that packed the 18th green just as Rahm’s six-foot birdie putt was on its way.

“It was the goal coming in,” the 27-year-old Rahm said. “Seve is a great hero of mine and to do something he took his whole career to do in just a few years is quite humbling, I’m not going to lie.”

PGA Tour

Tom Kim closed with a 5-under 67 and completed a bogey-free week in Las Vegas to win the Shriners Children’s Open when Patrick Cantlay fell apart on the final hole Sunday.

Kim became the first player since Tiger Woods in 1996 to win twice on the PGA Tour before turning 21. The 20-year-old South Korean won the Wyndham Championship in August to earn a tour card and he’s been soaring ever since.

But he needed some help from Cantlay, who could have gone to No. 2 in the world with a win at the TPC Summerlin.

They traded birdies along the back nine and came to the par-4 18th hole tied for the lead when it all fell apart for Cantlay. He was first to play and hooked a 3-wood left of the fairway into a desert bush in a ravine.

Champions Tour

Steve Stricker followed his plan to perfection Sunday until the final hole, and by then it didn’t matter. He closed with a 3-under 69 for a two-shot victory in the Constellation Furyk & Friends in Jacksonville, Florida, his fourth PGA Tour Champions title this year.

Staked to a three-shot lead, Stricker played it conservatively at Timuquana Country Club. The objective was to score on the par 5s, and he birdied them all.

He also wanted to keep bogeys off his card, and he nearly made it. Leading by three shots, he chunked an 8-iron short of the green, pitched just over the back and made his only bogey of the weekend.

He finished at 14-under 202 in winning for the third time in his last four spots. Harrison Frazar closed with a 65 to finish alone in second.

LPGA Tour

Jodi Ewart Shadoff of England is an LPGA Tour winner in her 246th attempt, closing with a 1-under 71 for a one-shot victory in the LPGA Mediheal Championshi in Camarillo.

Ewart Shadoff started the final round at The Saticoy Club with a four-shot lead, and that was gone in eight holes as Paula Reto of South Africa started strong. They were tied with four holes to play when Reto made back-to-back bogeys to fall back, and Shadoff played mistake-free down the stretch.

She ended up winning by one over former U.S. Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso.

LIV Tour

Former top amateur Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra shot a final-round 69 and won the LIV Golf Invitational-Bangkok by three strokes over Patrick Reed on Sunday in Thailand.

Lopez-Chacarra had a three-round, 19-under total of 197 after the storm-delayed finish on the newly opened Stonehill Golf Club course north of Bangkok.

Reed shot a closing 67 while Paul Casey (65), Richard Bland (68) and Sihwan Kim (68) were tied for third, four shots behind Lopez-Chacarra, a former Oklahoma State player who turned pro to play on the LIV series.