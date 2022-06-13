Golf roundup: Sweden’s Linn Grant becomes first female to win on European Tour

A female player has won an event on the European Tour for the first time.

Linn Grant made history in amazing style, too.

The 22-year-old Swede obliterated a field of both male and female golfers at the Scandinavian Mixed event on Sunday, winning by nine strokes after an 8-under 64 in the final round at Halmstad Golf Club in Sweden.

Remarkably, she finished 14 strokes clear of the next best woman, Gabriella Cowley, who placed tied for 15th.

“I just hope people recognize women’s golf more now,” Grant said, “that more sponsors go to the LET (Ladies European Tour) than to the men’s tour, and hopefully this pumps up the women’s game a little bit more.”

Grant started the day with a two-stroke lead and steadily built up her advantage by making birdie at five of her first six holes, demonstrating the brilliant ball-striking and calm temperament she has displayed all week in southern Sweden.

She first took a nine-stroke lead after tapping in for birdie at the par-5 11th hole and regained it with her eighth and final birdie of the round at another par 5, the 14th. She completed a bogey-free weekend for the week of her golfing life.

It is the second staging of a tournament that started with 78 men and 78 women in the field, playing the same course — albeit off different tees — for one prize fund and one trophy.

Grant said her main aim this week was to beat the men.

“That was the most important thing — the whole week, I just felt it was girls against the guys,” she said.

PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy won the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, and gave the PGA Tour a strong response to the start of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational, closing with an 8-under 62 to win a wild race to the finish with Justin Thomas and Tony Finau.

McIlroy had his first title defense on the PGA Tour, even if he had to wait for it. He won golf’s fourth-oldest national open in 2019 at Hamilton Golf & Country Club, only for the COVID-19 pandemic to cancel the next two editions.

Thomas pushed him to the end at St. George’s Golf & Country Club, and the tournament effectively ended on the 17th hole. McIlroy and Thomas were tied and in the rough. McIlroy hit a wedge that rolled out to tap-in range, while Thomas missed a 10-foot par putt, a two-shot swing. Thomas closed with a pair of bogeys and still shot 64.

McIlroy finished at 19-under 261 for a two-stroke victory.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan described the

Saudi-funded league that has signed up Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau as a “series of exhibition matches” that spends billions of dollars on players without getting a return on its investment.

LPGA Tour

Brooke Henderson eagled the first playoff hole and beat Lindsey Weaver-Wright to capture the ShopRite LPGA Classic in Galloway Township, New Jersey, for her 11th win on tour.

Henderson shot a bogey-free, final-round 7-under-par 64 at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club to win for the first time in a year. The 24-year-old Canadian rallied from a four-shot deficit entering the final round of the 54-hole tournament to finish at 12-under 201.

Weaver-Wright, a 28-year-old American still looking for her first tour win, forced the playoff with birdies on four of the last six holes.

Champions Tour

Thongchai Jaidee became the first Thai winner in PGA Tour Champions history Sunday, closing with a 4-under 68 for a one-stroke victory in the American Family Insurance Championship in Madison, Wisconsin.

A week after playing his way into the event with a 10th-place finish in Iowa, the 52-year-old Thongchai won in his 19th start on the 50-and-over tour.

Curtis Cup

Top-ranked amateur Rose Zhang set the tone by routing Women’s British Amateur champion Louise Duncan and Rachel Heck completed an unbeaten week at Merion in Pennsylvania as the Americans won the Curtis Cup for the third straight time.