GOP leaders condemn lawmakers’ appearance at white nationalist conference

WASHINGTON — Republican congressional leaders Monday broke their silence about the participation of two House Republicans at a far-right conference with ties to white supremacy, denouncing the actions of Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona.

Three days after Greene appeared in person and Gosar by video at the America First Political Action Conference, organized by a white supremacist, Nick Fuentes, the responses reflected mounting pressure on top Republicans to denounce extremists in their ranks.

They followed a sharp condemnation by the Republican Jewish Coalition and a more oblique one by the Republican National Committee, and marked a rare public rebuke by GOP congressional leaders, who have more often stayed mum in response to outrageous language and conduct by hard-right members.

By Monday afternoon, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., minority leader, told reporters he found the pair’s behavior “appalling and wrong.”

After taking Republicans to Israel and the hallowed museum of the Holocaust, Yad Vashem, McCarthy said, he returned to Washington to find that two colleagues “went and participated with a group that has a leader that many times gives antisemitic views, and led a chant for Putin.”

“The party should not be associated any time, any place with somebody who is antisemitic,” he added, calling Greene’s failure to leave the stage after Fuentes praised Adolf Hitler “unacceptable.”

His comments came not long after Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the Sentate's top GOP member, released a statement saying, “There’s no place in the Republican Party for white supremacists or antisemitism.”

Greene has rejected criticism of her participation, at first saying she did not know who Fuentes was. But Sunday, she issued a broadside that edged into antisemitism when she decried her attackers as “the Pharisees in the Republican Party,” referring to an ancient group of Jewish leaders whom Jesus called hypocrites.

“We’re not going to be deterred by journalists and Washington insiders who fear the name of our Lord, and relentlessly attack those of us who proclaim his name,” Greene said. “We know that Christ is our only judge.”

The episode was another indication of the extremism problem Republicans face, during what should be heady days for the party. President Joe Biden’s abysmal approval ratings have buoyed its fortunes and put control of Congress within its grasp after the midterm elections in November.