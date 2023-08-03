The rumors about what goes on during the Bohemian Club's annual summer retreat at Bohemian Grove in Monte Rio are always juicy. Nudity and creepy robes! World leaders urinating in the redwoods! Something about burning an owl!

But according to employees at Boho Manor, the closest hotel to the secretive 2,700-acre compound, the reality is not what you'd expect. How do they know what goes on at the event hosted by a secretive 150-year-old men's club made up of former presidents, celebrities and business tycoons? Well, during the encampment that takes place every summer, Bohemian Club members stop by the hotel constantly.

"Some of them do get rooms here and stay, of course, to be able to use the Wi-Fi," assistant manager Lori Bradley says. "And so, they'll work all day or most of the day. ... They'll pop in and out. ... When the bar opens, they might have a cocktail and then head on over to the grove for the evening."

Although it might surprise some of the folks around Monte Rio who protested the Bohemian Grove event for decades, holding signs that say things like "Expose and defeat the ruling elite," Bradley's experiences with club members have all been positive.

"They're just guys you know, hanging out doing their work thing, and then when they come in, they're always very friendly with us," she says. "... They're very personable with all of the staff. We know a lot of them by name. We know a lot of them because they come over and over again."

Hotel owner Pierre Erasmus said he's happy to provide services that club members lack at their clandestine compound. "All the grove members come to us for coffee and for internet, because they don't have internet there," Erasmus says. "They're not allowed devices in there because it's very secret ... so that's why they keep it sort of nondigital. And then they all come to my hotel to have a little digital break and catch up with the emails and so on."

Although Bradley and Erasmus wouldn't name names out of respect for club members' privacy, Erasmus did have quite a bit to say about the Bohemian Club and the retreat's attendees, most of it glowingly positive.

"When each of those members enters my hotel — and they don't even know I'm the owner because I just stand behind the reception — they immediately treat me with respect and greet me gracefully," he says.

They often ask if they can pay for a parking spot or for using the Wi-Fi, he says, and they may even stick a $10 bill in Erasmus' hand. He always turns it down and instead says, "You don't have to, sir. Just come have a drink later on."

When asked if there are any exceptions, Erasmus admits that unpleasantries do occasionally arise. "Here and there, you will have someone that's invited by a grove member," he says. "... They might be the one that's a little bit loud and obnoxious."

What stands out more in Erasmus' mind, he says, are encounters with famous people who inspire him and whom he believes Monte Rio is lucky to host. "I've met the most amazing actors," he says. "People who won awards. And they would sit there next to the fire pit, and they would just talk to me about, you know, life stuff. ... That made my week, having someone huge, who won an Academy Award, being able to just talk to me for an hour about the simple things in life."

Although Erasmus again declined to name names, some award-winning actors who have reportedly been at Bohemian Grove include Clint Eastwood, Bing Crosby and Charlton Heston. Other high-profile attendees have included Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon, Walter Cronkite, Jack London and Mark Twain. These days, Bohemian Club members reportedly pay a $25,000 initiation fee to join, plus yearly dues.

Erasmus is aware that many locals in Monte Rio aren't particularly fond of the Bohemian Club, and he's heard plenty of negative talk about the Bohemian Grove event. "It's like a frat party," a worker from the town's market, who requested anonymity, told SFGATE last week. "It's a bunch of artists, movie stars and politicians getting drunk and falling down the hill, and no one can take pictures. ... The big black cars come every year, and I've seen them all week. Tons of Porsches and Ferraris."

Erasmus believes jealousy drives that negativity and results in missed opportunities to benefit from world leaders hanging out around a small town. He wishes more people would recognize that Bohemian Grove is inextricably tied to the history of Monte Rio and that the event is a major economic driver in an area where other opportunities are lacking. "I think the people of Monte Rio are not doing enough for the grove," he says. "They should be more welcoming to them."