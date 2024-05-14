Bodega Bay’s only wine bar has a great view, simple focus

Bodega Bay’s only wine bar has become renowned for its ever-changing list of small independent local wines, its menu of wood-fired tapas-style shareable plates, and its small staff of friendly and helpful servers with a great view.

But perhaps the most memorable part of a visit to Gourmet Au Bay in the coastal city’s marina is totally free.

That would be the view.

The building sits next to Ginochio’s Kitchen in the northeast corner of the harbor, offering an unobstructed view of everything from the old pier in the foreground to Bodega Head in the distance. On gray days, the scene from the wine bar plays out like a sepia photo. On bluebird afternoons, the water sparkles like diamonds.

Altogether, despite the venue’s limited hours, the experience at Gourmet Au Bay is one that locals and visitors alike consider a well-kept secret; a comfortable and casual environment where just about anyone can enjoy a great meal and a good time.

“There’s no pretense here,” said owner Brian Roth. “Our focus is simple: We just want people to come in and be happy.”

From small dishes to a bigger space

Gourmet Au Bay is older than many of the current players on the San Francisco Giants.

The bar opened under different owners in 1995 at the top of the hill along Highway 1. The wine focus back then was the same as it is today: small, independent and local producers.

That first iteration had no kitchen, which meant that food options comprised mostly charcuterie and other tiny snacks. Guests didn’t seem to mind, as the place amassed a cult following.

Desire for a full kitchen precipitated a relocation to the current digs in 2017. Roth, a native of North Carolina, took over in 2018 and has been running the show ever since.?

The vibe in the new location is laid-back and cozy. Two walls of windows separate the inside of the restaurant from a shared patio with Ginochio’s and a trio of tables near the front door. Total capacity is about 150.

Inside, buoys and fishing nets line the horseshoe-shaped bar in the center of the room. The bar is surrounded by a mix of high-top and low-top tables. A small wine shop sits in the back corner of the dining room. Guests have the option of buying a full bottle of anything they sample while they’re there. Bottles range from $30 to $75.

Outside, every table has an umbrella, and corks are used as ground cover in planter areas.

On a recent sunny weekday afternoon, Bodega Bay residents Liz Martin and Bonnie King were enjoying a bottle of chardonnay while soaking up the views from the front patio.

The duo has patronized Gourmet Au Bay for the better part of 10 years, and said they consider themselves “regulars.” On sunny days the two women grab a seat outside. On gray and windy days they opt for one inside, “in the fishbowl,” as they called it. Martin noted that wherever they sit, the experience is always pleasant.

“This is always a fun place to come and enjoy the beauty of the bay,” she said.

Tapas-style, fresh seafood

These rave reviews mean everything to Roth, a hands-on owner who works the bar every shift. Roth prides himself on interacting with every guest, and curates the wine program by working directly with local winemakers.

The wine by the glass list on a recent visit featured viognier from Mengler and a cabernet sauvignon from Kingfish, to name a few.

Tasting flights are available, though they are not on the menu.

Gourmet Au Bay caters to beer-lovers, too, with at least three selections on draft and several options in bottles and cans.

The food program, curated by Chef Justin Horn, is eclectic, featuring tapas-style dishes prepared in a wood-fired oven. Whenever possible, dishes incorporate fresh and local line- and wild-caught fish and seafood. A recent menu featured crab cakes and swordfish with sunflower dressing, little gems, chiogga beets, radishes and furikake.

Roth said Horn creates the menu to work well with or without wine.

“We like to think there’s at least something on this menu that will to everyone,” Roth said. “If people want to pair wines, we can do that. If they want to keep wine separate, or not drink wine at all, we can do that, too.”

One of the most popular menu items at Gourmet Au Bay: pizzas. Each pizza is 12 inches around, and the dough is homemade and hand-tossed.

Martin and King said they like a basic marinara pizza with mushrooms and pepperoni. Other guests swear by the smoked clam pizza, which has clams, bacon, garlic, olive oil, parsley and asiago. For those with dietary restrictions, Gourmet Au Bay also carries vegan cheese.

Educational gatherings

Perhaps the only downside about Gourmet Au Bay is its limited hours — the wine bar is open Wednesdays from noon to 3 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

Roth said this schedule works to meet demand of tourists and locals alike, noting, “Bodega Bay is not a night town.”

There is, however, one exception.

In the spring, fall and winter, Gourmet Au Bay pairs up with researchers and scientists from the nearby Bodega Marine Laboratory to host science talks dubbed “Science Uncorked.” These talks, which range in subjects, take place every other Wednesday at 6 p.m. Happy Hour starts at 4 p.m., and admission to the talks is free.

Speakers certainly touch upon heady stuff. Some of the talks this spring focused on subjects such as engaging the public about lesser-known sharks, abalone reproduction research, and the role of ocean sediment in carbon sequestration. The last talk of the season was held May 15 and spotlighted using super glue and GoPro cameras to understand seasonality in local seagrass beds.

Gabe Tsuruta was one of the researchers to give a talk in recent months. His topic: sea urchins and restorative aquaculture.

Tsuruta said the talk was a great opportunity to engage with the general public about both the ecological crisis affecting kelp forests and about how they can contribute to saving the kelp by eating food such as ranched urchins.

“Events like Science Uncorked show that science communication extends beyond informing the public about research,” said Tsuruta, an animal technician in the aquatic resources group. He added that the talks create “opportunity for that work to [have] a more meaningful impact than is achieved by publication in closed-off academic journals alone.”

Roth noted these soirees are without question the most popular events Gourmet Au Bay hosts all year. Just another way to cultivate community, he explained.

Like any good wine bar should do.