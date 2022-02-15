Gov. Gavin Newsom appoints first Latina to California Supreme Court

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday appointed the first Latina to serve on the California Supreme Court.

Newsom praised his pick, Fourth District Court of Appeal Justice Patricia Guerrero, as a "keen legal mind and well-regarded jurist."

"Born and raised in the Imperial Valley by immigrant parents from Mexico, her extraordinary journey and nomination to serve as the first Latina Justice on the bench of our state's highest court is an inspiration to all of us," the Democratic governor wrote in a statement.

The Commission on Judicial Appointments must confirm Guerrero to the position.

"I am deeply honored by this incredible opportunity to uphold the rule of law and make a positive impact on the lives of Californians across the state," Guerrero said in a statement. "If confirmed, I look forward to helping instill confidence in the equality and integrity of our judicial system while honoring the sacrifices of my immigrant parents."

If confirmed, she will replace former Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar, who left the court Oct. 31 to lead the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a think tank. Former Gov. Jerry Brown appointed Cuéllar to the court in 2014. He was born in Mexico and immigrated to the U.S. as a teenager. He became a naturalized citizen at 21.

Guerrero is Newsom's second pick for the California Supreme Court. Newsom made history in 2020 when he appointed Martin Jenkins to be the court's first openly gay justice and only the third Black man to sit on the bench.

Newsom could soon have a third appointment to make if President Joe Biden nominates California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger to replace outgoing U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. Kruger is considered one of the top three contenders to replace Breyer.

Kruger is being formally vetted by the FBI, indicating the president is seriously considering her, The Washington Post reported. Two other Black female jurists are also being vetted, according to The Post: Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Court of Appeals judge for the D.C. Circuit, and J. Michelle Childs, a federal district court judge in South Carolina.