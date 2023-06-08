Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced plans to pursue a Twenty-Eighth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to curb gun violence — a daunting task and his most ambitious attempt yet to insert himself into the center of national politics.

“In this country, we do have the power — the power to change things, to reclaim our freedom from fear,” the California Democrat governor said in a recorded statement.

The amendment, Newsom said, would raise the federal minimum age to purchase a firearm from 18 to 21. It would also bar civilian purchases of assault weapons, mandate universal background checks to keep guns out of the hands of potentially dangerous people and institute a “reasonable” waiting period for all gun purchases, though he didn’t specify how long that time period would be.

NEW: I’m proposing the 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution to help end our nation’s gun violence crisis.



The American people are sick of Congress’ inaction.



The 28th will enshrine 4 widely supported gun safety freedoms -- while leaving the 2nd Amendment intact:



1)… pic.twitter.com/ZJ7fyfH0Cf — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 8, 2023

Under the governor’s plan, the Second Amendment would remain unchanged. But the new measure would add “common sense” safety measures, Newsom said.

Newsom acknowledged in the video that such an effort would be difficult. An amendment can be proposed either by the Congress with a two-thirds majority vote in both the House and Senate or by a constitutional convention called for by two-thirds of the state legislatures. None of the current 27 amendments have been added by convention.

“This fight won’t be easy, and it certainly won’t be fast,” he said.

Newsom’s plan was first reported by Politico.

It was not immediately clear Thursday morning whether Newsom had secured support from other states before unveiling his plan.

Newsom said he was working with California lawmakers to be the first state to call for the convention.

Senator Aisha Wahab, who will be introducing a resolution on the matter, called Newsom a “man of action.”

“Governor Gavin Newsom has the backbone to actually do something about the gun fetish culture around weapons of war, and tackle the relentless problem of gun violence and mass shootings,” Wahab said in a statement.