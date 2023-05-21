Three local defense attorneys are being appointed Sonoma County Superior Court judges by California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The appointments were included in a statewide announcement for 17 counties. Sonoma County landed second for most new judges behind Los Angeles County, which got seven.

The new Sonoma County judges are:

• Lynnette Brown, a Sonoma County deputy public defender. She fills a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Barbara Phelan.

• Jane Gaskell, a partner at Andrian, Gallenson & Gaskell. She fills the seat of Judge Jamie Thistlethwaite, who also retired.

• Paige Hein, a Sonoma County deputy public defender. She fills a vacancy by another retired judge, Nancy Shaffer.

Judges were also announced for the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Fresno, Kern Kings, Orange, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus, Tulare and Tuolumne.

Each judge is paid $231,174 annually.

Newsom’s office also announced nominations for three judges on the Court of Appeal. They are: Justice Brian Currey as Presiding Justice of the Second District Court of Appeal, Division Four; Judge Helen Zukin as an Associate Justice of the Second District Court of Appeal, Division Four; and Judge Martha Gooding as an Associate Justice of the Fourth District Court of Appeal, Division Three.

