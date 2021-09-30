Gov. Newsom approves sweeping reforms to law enforcement in California

More than a year after George Floyd's death, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a stack of bills on Thursday aimed at holding California law enforcement officers accountable for misconduct and restricting uses of force that have resulted in death and injury.

The eight measures signed into law by Newsom include raising the minimum age for police officers from 18 to 21, and allowing their badges to be permanently taken away for excessive force, dishonesty and racial bias.

In addition, the new laws set statewide standards on law enforcement's use of rubber bullets and tear gas for crowd control, and further restrict the use of techniques for restraining suspects in ways that can interfere with breathing.

Newsom's approval of the slate of sweeping new legislation in California comes in contrast to a lack of progress made on police reform efforts in Congress, where bipartisan negotiations on law enforcement accountability measures recently reached an impasse after months of negotiations.

"I want folks not to lose hope, that just because things aren't happening in Washington, D.C., that we can't move the needle here, not just in our state but in states all across this country," Newsom said at an emotional signing ceremony Thursday at Rowley Gym in Gardena.

He recognized that some communities are on edge over police abuse and the lack of national reform. "I hope this provides a little contrast to that anxiety and fear," he said of the package of new laws.

The governor was joined at the ceremony by several legislators and state Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta, as well as the tearful family members of people who have died at the hands of police.

Law enforcement groups opposed some of the state measures, warning that they will undermine the ability of officers to keep Californians safe from criminals. But a group of progressive prosecutors, including Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón, supported changes that they believe will address unfairness in the law, especially for people of color.

"The California Legislature took significant steps towards addressing deep injustices in our criminal legal system," said Cristine Soto DeBerry, executive director of Prosecutors Alliance of California, the group of progressive district attorneys. "These bills will help take problematic police off the streets."

Lawmakers were responding to concerns over incidents such as the May 2020 killing of Floyd that occurred when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest.

The death led to international protests calling for police accountability and the conviction of a police officer for murder.

"We are in a crisis of trust when it comes to law enforcement right now," Bonta said, adding that the new laws will provide "more trust, more transparency and more accountability."

The ceremony was held at a park where Kenneth Ross Jr. was shot and killed by a police officer three years ago. State Sen. Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) cited the loss of lives at the hands of "rogue policing." The bills signed by the governor include a measure by Bradford that allows the lifetime decertification of law enforcement officers found to have engaged in misconduct.

Bradford said the bill was needed because police officers who are fired or resign because of misconduct sometimes go to work for other law enforcement agencies.

Senate Bill 2 "establishes a fair and balanced way to hold officers who break the public trust accountable for their actions and not simply move to a new department," Bradford said.

California joins 46 other states that have procedures to block abusive officers from transferring jobs.

Bradford's bill allows the state's 17-member Commission on Peace Officers Standards and Training to investigate and suspend or revoke the certification of peace officers based on the recommendation of an advisory panel made up largely of citizens appointed by the governor.

More than three dozen groups representing police officers, including the California Police Chiefs Assn., opposed the bill, saying the measure subjects officers to double jeopardy with overly broad definitions for what constitutes wrongdoing and involves a potentially biased panel without expertise in law enforcement.

"SB 2 merely requires that the individual officer 'engaged' in serious misconduct — not that they were found guilty, terminated, or even disciplined," the chiefs said in a letter to lawmakers.

The governor also signed Assembly Bill 89, which raises the minimum age for police officer recruits from 18 to 21 and calls for state colleges to provide a modern policing degree program for new officers by 2025. Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer (D-Los Angeles) said Thursday that his legislation is "relying on decades of data showcasing that more mature and better-educated officers are less reliant on excessive force."