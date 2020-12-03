Gov. Newsom asked California doctors and nurses to join his Health Corps. Why the plan flopped

In late March, as the state scrambled to prepare for the emerging pandemic, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the creation of the California Health Corps to recruit and deploy thousands of retired doctors, newly graduated nurses and other medical professionals into COVID-19 hotspots.

Roughly 93,000 people signed up in the days after Newsom unveiled the program, signaling that a groundswell of workers was ready to meet the moment for hospitals and nursing homes. "If you have a background in health care, we need your help," he declared.

But now, as the state faces another surge in COVID-19 and some hospitals are sounding the alarm about a dangerous lack of medical staffing, less than 1% of the people who originally signed up for the Health Corps are available to help.

It turns out, the vast majority of the tens of thousands of people who signed up were ineligible to work. Those who were qualified were at the mercy of a confusing technology system that hampered deployments.

Many stood by at mostly empty "surge" facilities, including the Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento, while some hospitals and nursing homes went without qualified the Health Corps workers they had requested, a Sacramento Bee review of state documents shows

When California flattened the curve on COVID-19 during the summer, many Health Corps members took jobs at hospitals or more lucrative traveling nurse programs, further dwindling the state's recruitment pool.

All told, just 900 Health Corps members are now ready to be deployed.

"That's kind of a drop in the bucket relative to our workforce size," said Joanne Spetz, associate director of research at the Healthforce Center at the University of California, San Francisco.

There are roughly 300,000 nurses in California, she said. There is no good way to forecast the exact staffing help facilities could need in coming weeks, but Spetz said what's concerning is how every corner of the state is seeing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surging simultaneously.

"The concern that we're all having from a workforce standpoint is the prior surges were much more localized, so you could send people around," Spetz said.

Administered by the California EMS Authority, the Health Corps was intended to address the very staffing woes threatening to hit some hospitals and healthcare facilities this winter. The group was designed to deploy frontline workers — including EMTs, administrative workers, nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists, behavioral health specialists and pharmacists — who would help handle a crush of patients and offset losses when employees got sick.

But with cases surging across the country, some hospitals, especially in rural California, are already feeling the crunch. That will worsen in the coming weeks.

"There's been no progress whatsoever," Stephanie Roberson, government relations director with the California Nurses Association, said about the Health Corps program.

Roberson described the original announcement as a "laudable effort." But, she said, the state overestimated how many people would have both the qualifications and the experience necessary to help out in a meaningful way.

Not long after the launch, it became clear that tens of thousands of people who had applied didn't actually have the proper certifications to get involved.

"That's good that the governor went to the masses right away to see if folks who have other health experience can come and lend their time to this effort," Roberson said. "It sounds great. But when you start to sift through the paperwork, you find out that people just aren't qualified."

Thousands of applicants who made it through the first round did not complete the process, possibly because they had second thoughts as more became known about the spread of COVID-19 in hospitals and nursing homes.

Many of those who were hired early on ended up staffing empty facilities, like Sleep Train Arena, waiting for a surge in patients that, fortunately, never arrived. The inconsistent schedule, lack of benefits and haphazard on-the-job training at facilities dealing with crises, like nursing homes, made it difficult to stick with the program, members said.

"If you think about nurses and physicians, you can work locum tenens, or temporary traveler, in a lot of different parts of the country," Spetz said. "So it's pretty easy to imagine that you've got a chunk that has kind of disappeared for that.

'It didn't work out great'

In response to a California Public Records Act request from The Bee, the EMS Authority, which administers the Health Corps and other state medical responses, provided deployment documents. The records show dozens of hospitals and nursing homes had requested Health Corps resources but received no help from the group or fewer people than they had requested.