Gov. Newsom: California won't impose COVID-19 quarantines for out-of-state visitors 'at this time'

California won’t be following New York, New Jersey and Connecticut’s example of mandatory quarantines for visitors from coronavirus hotspot states, Gov. Gavin Newsom said during his Thursday press conference.

“Anyone coming to the state of California is subject to the mask mandate and the guidelines, but at this moment we are not shutting down our border to other states,” Newsom said. “We don’t at this time believe that is necessary.”

The governor was asked whether California would consider a mandatory quarantine order due to neighboring Arizona’s spike in COVID-19 cases.

Though Newsom said he isn’t interested in a quarantine order at this time, the governor said he expects visitors to the Golden State to follow the rules while they’re here.

“I think the message should be very clear. Anyone coming to the state of California is subject to the mask mandate and the guidelines we have put forth,” Newsom said.

Newsom issued a statewide mandatory mask order on June 18, requiring that everyone visiting an indoor public space where a face mask to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

As for masks, the state has an abundant and growing supply of them, and so California has been able to help out other states that are struggling, Newsom said.

The governor said that California has sent 14 million masks to Arizona, in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Newsom also expressed sympathy for governors in Arizona, as well as Texas and Florida, states that are experiencing high rates of COVID-19.

“If, as governors, we’re not humbled, we should be,” he said. “I think we would do a disservice to each other if we’re not humbled by the conditions that persist in different parts of this country.”

