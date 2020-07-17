Gov. Newsom expected to order California schools stay closed in counties on coronavirus watchlist

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected Friday to hand down stricter guidelines that would limit which school districts can reopen during the coronavirus outbreak and, for those that can, require masks for older kids and consistent testing for staff.

All schools in the more than 30 counties currently on the state's COVID-19 watchlist won't be able to physically reopen their doors this fall, according to an EdSource report published Friday.

Newsom's new instructions are expected to require kids 3rd grade and up to wear masks, while face coverings for younger children would be encouraged, EdSource reported.

While staff are required to maintain social distancing, that precaution would not be expected for students.

The Democratic governor had previously said reopening schools should remain a local decision that considers COVID-19's spread in the community.

"There are different counties with local health guidelines and officials working in partnerships with their superintendent of public schools based on conditions on the ground," Newsom said in a Monday press conference.

But with weeks before districts are scheduled to bring students and staff back for the 2020-2021 school year, teachers unions and parents have urged Newsom's administration for greater clarification on whether schools should, or even could, reopen safely.

Though both the state Department of Public Health and California Department of Education had previously put out coronavirus directions for districts, the recent statewide surge in COVID-19 cases had pushed some, including Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento, to postpone in-person learning at the start of the fall semester.

"Leadership by the governor was crucial at this time given the confusion in schools who were being pitted between tough new requirements that push in-person instruction and an increasing sentiment among teachers and staff that they were not going to return given the exploding rates of infection," said Kevin Gordon, president of the lobbying firm Capitol Advisors Group, which represents California school districts. "His actions put the health of kids first."

Newsom's noon announcement is expected to include public health targets schools must hit before they're allowed to physically open, EdSource reported, including a 14-day decline in COVID-19 numbers.

To monitor COVID-19 in education institutions, some teachers and staff would be tested every other month, while others every month.

Should students or educators test positive for the virus, a classroom would have to close and quarantine for 14 days.

If an entire student body and staff reach an infection rate of 5%, the school would need to close, and if there's a widespread outbreak in a district, it would have to shut down, EdSource details included.

Assemblyman Patrick O'Donnell, D-Long Beach, said current circumstances aren't ideal for kids and families, but California's opportunity to fill classrooms with students this fall "is narrowing daily."

"I'm a firm believer that kids learn best when they're in the classroom," O'Donnell said. "I want kids back in the classroom, but before that I want them safe. Student safety is the highest priority, but getting them back in the classroom is the second highest priority."

O'Donnell said it's important Newsom's guidelines let districts decide themselves whether or not to physically reopen this fall, as long as it's safe.

"What's happening in Los Angeles County is different than what's happening in Modoc County," he said. "(It's important) we don't make blanket policies when the state isn't blanketed in COVID."