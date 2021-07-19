Subscribe

Gov. Newsom in Sebastopol to spotlight state aid for homeless services

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
July 19, 2021, 11:03AM
California Gov. Gavin Newsom visited Sebastopol Monday morning to highlight state spending on homeless services, including Sonoma County’s purchase of the Sebastopol Inn to serve as transitional housing for at-risk homeless people.

The former hotel was one of several acquired by the county last year to serve as housing for homeless people.

The county has also leased the Holiday Inn in Windsor and purchased the former Hotel Azura in Santa Rosa.

The state’s Project Homekey grant program covered about $16 million for the Sebastopol Inn and Hotel Azura acquisitions.

Watch his press conference here:

Check back for updates on this developing story.

