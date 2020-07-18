Gov. Newsom reopened California without meeting his own COVID-19 testing, tracing benchmarks

A month into his stay-at-home order and under pressure to lift restrictions, Gov. Gavin Newsom drew a line in the sand: In order to safely reopen and suppress the coronavirus, California needed to be able to test everyone with COVID-19 symptoms and trace the contacts of confirmed cases.

"The most important framework is our capacity to expand our testing to appropriately address the tracing and tracking of individuals, the isolation and the quarantine of individuals," the governor said of his thresholds for reopening at an April 14 news conference.

But three weeks later, Newsom began reopening businesses before meeting his own benchmarks.

Now, the governor has once again ordered closures as California surpasses 350,000 COVID-19 cases. Hospitalizations have more than doubled and deaths have nearly tripled since Newsom launched the reopening on May 8. Many Californians are still struggling to get tested amid new shortages and growing demand.

The testing delays and inadequate resources for contact tracing make it impossible to halt spread of the virus, something that Newsom and state health officials had said the state needed to be prepared to do before opening up.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly defended the governor's approach in an interview with The Times, noting that the fluid nature of the virus requires the state to constantly learn and adapt. He said counties attested to meeting the state's requirements before they were allowed to move forward and he felt confident at the time that California was adequately testing symptomatic patients.

But in documentation submitted to the state attesting to their readiness for reopening, 17 counties wrote that they did not meet requirements for available, trained contact tracing staff and more than two dozen hadn't hit targets for daily testing thresholds when they applied. Many of the counties said they intended to train more workers to investigate cases, or that they would have the capacity to boost testing, and Ghaly said those plans were sufficient for the state to allow them to reopen.

Those decisions are coming under scrutiny as the coronavirus is again surging unchecked.

An analysis by the Harvard Global Health Institute suggests California is conducting less than half the daily tests necessary to mitigate the virus and far fewer than needed to stop the spread, while states such as New York show greater success with testing. California's testing rate was even lower when Newsom allowed counties to begin opening bars and gyms on June 12.

"California has kept the lid on the pot, but that's not good enough," said Thomas Tsai, an assistant professor in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. "The goal is to turn the temperature down or get the pot off the stove."

As efforts across the country to fight the deadly virus have been politicized, Newsom's early assertion that the state's reopening would be guided by science and health, not politics, was regarded as a gold standard by public health experts. Tsai and other researchers say widespread testing, tracking confirmed cases and isolating anyone who may have been exposed are among the only ways to stop the spread of the virus, absent a vaccine.

Experts hailed California's March 19 stay-at-home order and credited Newsom's decision-making in the early stages of the crisis, saying that his actions bought time for the healthcare system to prepare and prevented cases from overwhelming hospitals.

With businesses itching to reopen, Newsom called a news conference on April 14 and disclosed the parameters that he and top health officials had been privately using to determine when it was safe to return the state to some sense of normalcy.

In a document outlining the state's six indicators for monitoring the stay-at-home order, officials posed key questions to be answered before reopening : "How prepared is our state to test everyone who is symptomatic?" and "do we have the ability to identify contacts of those who are positive to reduce further transmission?"

The governor introduced a four-phase reopening plan two weeks later. A document provided by the administration on April 28 again described the thresholds as the "ability to test, contact trace, isolate, and support the exposed." Among the key measures to move into Stage 2 were "sufficient testing capacity to meet demand" and "contact tracing capacity statewide."

When the governor announced the imminent reopening of businesses and beginning of Stage 2 in early May, he called it a "very positive sign" that happened for only one reason: "Data says it can happen."