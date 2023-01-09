Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Sunday afternoon that he requested assistance from the federal government to contend with dangerous winter storms that have, and will continue to, batter the Golden State.

“We are doing all we can to be as proactive as we can,” Newsom said at a news briefing from the state’s emergency operations center near Mather Field. “These floods are deadly and have now turned more deadly than even the wildfires here in the state of California.”

With another atmospheric river expected to barrel into Northern California late Sunday night, Newsom and a handful of other high-ranking California officials advised residents to be cautious, prepare for flooding and power outages, evacuate when asked to do so and avoid unnecessary travel over the next 24 to 48 hours.

“A car can float in 12 inches of water, so it’s extremely important that you listen to your county emergency alters, that you heed the warnings of road closures signs ... and to stay vigilant with an emergency plan,” said Nancy Ward, director of the California Office of Emergency Management, who took over the job Dec. 31.

In addition to seeking a presidential emergency declaration, which will help California secure additional resources and funding for storm mitigation, Newsom also unveiled Sunday that he planned to set aside $202 million for flood safety investments in his upcoming budget proposal, which he will release on Tuesday.

Latest storm topples trees, lead to death

The governor’s announcements came after a series of strong storms over the past week caused widespread damage across Northern California and as the capital region prepared for more heavy rain and damaging winds to arrive Sunday night. Newsom on Jan. 4 declared a state of emergency in anticipation of conditions worsening with the stacking of the so-called atmospheric river storms.

A powerful overnight storm — the third severe winter weather event to hit Northern California in the past week — uprooted trees, triggered widespread power outages and led to at least one death in Sacramento.

As of Sunday afternoon, more than 424,000 utility customers remained without power across California — including more than 200,000 SMUD customers in Sacramento County — and approximately 2,900 people were under evacuation orders, according to Ward. Neighborhoods across the Sacramento region were littered with trees that were toppled by the powerful winds and landed on homes and vehicles.

A homeless woman, who was in her 40s, was killed Saturday evening in Sacramento when a tree fell on her tent near an American River levee, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Newsom said her death was the 12th connected to the recent storms — a death toll that exceeds the last two California wildfire seasons. That includes three others who died after their cars were submerged by floodwaters south of Elk Grove.

And conditions are only expected to worsen in the coming days, authorities cautioned.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning from midnight until 2 p.m. Monday for Sacramento, northern San Joaquin Valley and the Sierra foothills. Forecasters are predicting wind gusts of up to 65 mph, which will likely down more trees and create even more power issues.

The storm is then expected to shift south, prompting a flood watch through Tuesday for almost the entire Bay Area.

First responders, including the California National Guard and California Highway Patrol officers, have been deployed across the state, particularly to areas prone to severe flooding.