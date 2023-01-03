Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday swore in two history-making justices to the California Supreme Court on Monday and highlighted their life stories as he sought to underscore his effort to elevate diverse viewpoints in the judicial system.

The ceremony marked Justice Patricia Guerrero’s promotion to chief justice as well as Kelli Evans swearing-in as an associate justice on the seven-member court.

Guerrero, who joined the court in March as an associate justice, now is the first Latina to serve as the court’s chief justice.

Evans, a former civil rights attorney, will be the court’s first openly lesbian female justice.

Guerrero, the daughter of Mexican immigrants, was sworn in with her sister as witness and with one of her dad’s belt buckles in her purse.

“I didn’t do it alone,” she said after the ceremony about her rise to the state’s highest court.

Prior to her confirmation, Evans served as an Alameda Superior Court judge, and had worked previously as special assistant to the attorney general at the California Department of Justice and as assistant director of the ACLU of Northern California. She was sworn in next to her wife, and is the second Black woman to serve on California’s highest court.

Newsom pointed to Guerrero’s upbringing as the daughter of immigrants, and of Evans’ upbringing in public housing being raised by a single grandparent as example of the personal experiences he wanted to elevate in California courts.

“We have to bring life to the state and United States Constitution and bring that humility, grace, empathy, care, collaboration and spirit to the work we do in these chambers,” he said.

“It’s about stories, and it’s about individuals,” Newsom said.

Guerrero succeeds Tani Cantil-Sakauye, who was appointed by Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2010. Cantil-Sakauye was the first Filipino American Justice.

Evans’ appointment fills the vacancy created when Newsom named Guerrero as Cantil-Sakauke’s successor.

The court now is composed almost entirely of members appointed by Democratic governor. Justice Carol Corrigan is the only member appointed by a Republican. She joined the court in 2005 during former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s administration.