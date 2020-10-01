Gov. Newsom visits Glass fire in Napa Valley, vows to increase funding to battle fires

DEER PARK — After the final days of a challenging legislative session truncated by the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday visited Napa County where one of 23 major wildfires burning simultaneously in California had destroyed part of an elementary school and homes in the surrounding community of Deer Park.

Newsom acknowledged the relentless experience of wildfire for people across California, including those who lost homes, those evacuated and all living with unrelenting noxious smoke. The fires affirm his intent to commit more money in the coming year’s budget for the state’s firefighting ranks, the nation’s largest, which was still insufficient to handle the number of fires burning all at once, starting with a lightning siege in August.

“If this doesn’t give us the reason to go further,” Newsom said, trailing off as he surveyed the charred remains of the Foothills Elementary School in a wooded enclave on the Napa Valley’s eastern rim near St. Helena.

Newsom and Cal Fire Director Thom Porter met at the campus, a private elementary school that had resumed in-person classes about a week before the fires broke out and left portions of its campus charred rubble, with local elected leaders including Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, and Napa County Sheriff John Robertson.

“I’ve got four young kids in elementary school, and I can’t imagine for the parents what’s going on in their minds, with all the anxiety going into the school year, to see their precious school burned down,” Newsom said. “We have your backs.”

The discussion among leaders focused on how to use state money set aside for fire prevention projects such as vegetation clearing to make bigger impacts in the years ahead.

Thompson, whose district includes parts of Napa and Sonoma counties hit by fires repeatedly since 2017, suggested the state launch highly visible forest management projects in and around areas like Santa Rosa’s Oakmont community, which abuts Trione-Annadel State Park.

“That’s where we can make hay,” Porter agreed.

Porter pulled out a tactical map of the Glass fire and described the firefight ahead in Napa and Sonoma counties, where triple-digit temperatures and high winds were to arrive Thursday afternoon — a recipe for fire to advance and spread. The town of Angwin, east in the hills above the Napa Valley, was still threatened, and officials were concerned northwestern winds could push the fire across fire breaks toward Kenwood in the Sonoma Valley.

The Glass fire has burned 56,781 acres and was 5% contained since it ignited Sunday and spread quickly, now straddling Napa and Sonoma counties.

So far this year, nearly 4 million acres have burned across the state, where officials have mustered an unprecedented 20,000 firefighters to the fire line at the peak so far this season. Newsom said the amount burned so far this year has far exceeded the acreage burned by this time last year, about 158,000 acres.

Newsom said the state must first “deal with the immediate,” with fires currently burning and also must channel more resources into forest management. He discussed millions of dollars the state has put toward clearing dense and unhealthy forests on both state and private lands.

In California, 57% of forestland is owned or maintained by the federal government, the state owns roughly 5% and the remainder is private property.

“We’ll continue our aggressive, without precedent, historic forest and vegetation management efforts (that) we’ve substantially increased in the last two years and we will increase them more into the coming years,” Newsom said.

President Donald Trump has blamed California's massive wildfires on poor forest management by the state, an issue that arose Tuesday during the first presidential debate.

“Do you believe that human pollution, gas, greenhouse gas emissions contributes to the global warming of the planet?" moderator Chris Wallace said.

"I think a lot of things do but I think, to an extent, yes. I think, to an extent, yes. But I also think we have to do better management of our forests," Trump answered.

Trump said if the forests were cleaned, the annual wildfires in California wouldn't happen. Trump said he has been working with Newsom on the issue.

Newsom said he was glad California’s wildfire crisis had a cameo on the first night of the presidential debates. Standing in the rubble of a Napa County schoolyard Thursday, Newsom said he hoped it put the global predicament of a changing climate into the forefront of more people’s minds, if not Trump, whom he described as having “a different point of view than 98% of the world’s scientists.”