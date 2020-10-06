Gov. Newsom warns second COVID-19 wave in other countries could hit California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday the COVID-19 pandemic is stable in California, but the situation could change, with a rise in cases across this country signaling the potential for a second wave of cases in the Golden State.

"In fact, as of this morning, 21 states have seen an increase in transmission rate of COVID-19," Newsom said. "We're seeing this, by the way, not just across the country. You're seeing this increasingly around the world. Take a look at the headlines in France out of Paris today and what's happening in the United Kingdom. What's been happening in Israel and what Germany is projecting and is concerned about."

Referring to what unfolded more than 100 years ago during the Spanish flu pandemic, Newsom added, "This is the second wave that many had predicted based on our closest approximate frame, and that's what occurred in 1918 and 1919. That was an instructive example of what can happen if we let our guard down here. The prospect of a second wave."

The second wave, Newsom said, could be just as impactful or even more severe than the first surge that peaked in California over the summer.

"That's why we have to be very vigilant and that's why we have to be very sober about what's going on," said Newsom.

While the number of hospitalizations and people admitted to ICUs has trended downward in California in recent weeks, the rate of decrease is slowing.

The 14-day decrease in hospitalizations was 15% Monday, while a week ago this number was at about 20%. "If we start to see an increase in cases, invariably you'll see an increase in hospitalizations," Newsom explained.

Newsom said it takes 20-30 days to see upticks in hospitalizations and in the ICUs.

California's 14-day positivity rate stood at 2.8% as of Monday; this is more than half what it was in the July peak when the positivity rate reached a high of 7.6%. "This number has held steady recently," Newsom said.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of all individuals who are tested. "The percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low," according to Johns Hopkins University. "A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven't been tested yet."

The governor gave an update on the status of counties in the state's color-coded reopening plan. There are currently 18 counties in the most restrictive purple tier, 22 in red, 15 in orange and 3 in the least stringent yellow tier. The state will update county tier assignments on Tuesday, and Newsom said a number of counties will be moving into less-restrictive tiers.

