Gov. Newsom's opponent: I'm reasonable, not a 'crazy Republican'

SACRAMENTO — Brian Dahle, the Republican Party’s longshot hope to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom in California, knows that to win in his progressive home state he can’t allow Democrats to label him as an election denying, abortion-hating, gun-loving, bombastic right-winger.

It’s why Dahle, an affable farmer and state senator from the sparsely populated northeast corner of the state, goes out of his way to make one thing clear: “I’m not a crazy Republican. I’m a reasonable person.”

Whether voters believe he is what he says and not how Democrats portray him will determine how Dahle does against Newsom, a first-term Democrat who is an overwhelming favorite in November.

Republicans haven't won a statewide office in California since 2006 because their candidates generally are little-known, little-funded and identified — rightly or wrongly — as strong social conservatives in a state that's socially liberal. The GOP has seen its share of registered voters shrink to the point where Democrats now have a roughly 2-to-1 advantage and there are nearly as many independents as Republicans.

Under California's primary system, all candidates compete against each other and the two with the most votes advance to the general election. Newsom won last month with 56%, while Dahle received just 17% in a field of more than two dozen candidates.

With Dahle locked in as their opponent, Newsom's campaign moved quickly to identify him as the antithesis to what most Californians want.

“Dahle is a Trump Republican who wants to abolish abortion rights, repeal California’s gun safety laws and is searching for any shred of relevance after getting absolutely crushed by Governor Newsom in (the) primary vote,” said Newsom campaign spokesperson Nathan Click.

Dahle acknowledges voting for Trump, calls himself “pro-life” and says he is a strong defender of the Second Amendment. But he says his record is more nuanced than Newsom's campaign claims.

While he voted for Trump, he has not publicly amplified Trump's lie that he was the rightful winner of the 2020 presidential election. He voted against a proposal to make abortion a constitutional right in California but went against his party and voted for a 2021 bill that would have made contraceptives — including the morning-after pill — much cheaper.

On guns, Dahle voted against a Newsom-backed bill to let private citizens sue people who sell illegal firearms and a bill that would ban the marketing of guns to children. Dahle's office would not comment on a new bill aimed at limiting where people can carry concealed firearms, a response to the U.S. Supreme Court last month overturning the state's law.

He wants to make it a felony to steal a gun, supports enhancements for gang members and others jailed previously who commit new crimes using guns. And he voted for a bill to strengthen a unique California program that confiscates guns from convicted felons who aren't supposed to have them.

His plan to beat Newsom is to focus on what he thinks are the real problems people care about — record high gas prices, rising crime and the state's high cost-of-living — while portraying Newsom, a millionaire businessman and former San Francisco mayor, as an out-of-touch elitist.

“The facts are (Newsom) is a failure. Show me something he is succeeding at. And that's what we're going to talk about,” Dahle said.

As governor, Dahle said he would push to suspend the state’s gas tax, which at 53.9 cents per gallon is the second-highest in the country. He says he would remove Newsom’s appointments to the state Parole Board, which he says often lets “violent criminals out before their sentences are up.”

And Dahle said he would push through hundreds of new permits for oil and gas drilling in the state at a time when California regulators are working on Newsom's plan to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars and lawn equipment.

Newsom won in 2018 with nearly 62% of the vote. He defeated a recall last year by about the same margin. He has $23 million in his campaign account and a record state budget surplus of nearly $100 billion, of which about $9.5 billion will be returned to most taxpayers in rebates to help offset high gas prices.

Dahle has just under $400,000 in his campaign account. He's asking supporters to donate $1 a day to his campaign. He needs about 200,000 people to do this to catch up with Newsom's fundraising — which isn't likely to happen.

“The key to his success would be in drawing the earned media attention necessary in order to define himself beyond the party label,” said Rob Nehring, former chair of the California Republican Party and the 2014 Republican nominee for lieutenant governor. “If this is only a party preference vote even in a strong Republican year, he’s likely to come up short.”