LOS GATOS — One by one, more than a dozen teens explained in detail how one Los Gatos mother — determined to make her son socially accepted and sexually prolific — hosted booze-soaked parties where she urged them to drink themselves into reckless oblivion.

The bashes, which spanned the first year of the pandemic, were mostly at Shannon O’Connor’s home but extended to hotel rooms and lodges from Santa Cruz to Lake Tahoe, the teens testified. They were described as virtual grottos in which she pushed boys to be sexually aggressive and pressured girls to please them.

Girls, some as young as 14, testified before a Santa Clara County grand jury how, in an inebriated fog and under O’Connor’s directive, they were sexually exploited by the boys, their classmates at Los Gatos High School. They told a jury that O’Connor paved the way for such behavior before the parties ever began by engaging in intimate Snapchat and text-message exchanges in which she encouraged them to make themselves sexually attractive during their middle-school years.

“She thought that sex, even at our age, was very important in a relationship, and she made that very clear,” testified a girl known as Jane Doe 7, who dated O’Connor’s son.

The accounts, which were given to a grand jury last year, led to more than a dozen felony charges and three dozen misdemeanors in a criminal indictment against O’Connor. She is accused of brazenly providing alcohol to her teen son and his classmates at parties during which she also goaded them into having sex and engaging in reckless behavior.

The indictment — containing 20 felony counts, mostly for child endangerment and aiding and abetting sexual assault, and 43 misdemeanor counts accusing her of furnishing alcohol to minors — was handed down in November, two years after O’Connor was initially charged by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

On Friday, more than 2,000 pages of transcripts from those October 2023 grand jury proceedings were released. They contain testimony from nearly three dozen witnesses, including investigators, parents, and the teens who attended the parties. The young people broadly described an aggressive manipulation effort by O’Connor to try to hide the illicit gatherings from her husband and the greater Los Gatos community.

“She would often bring up the idea of where, if we ever told on her, what’s happening, that she would go to jail and it would be … really bad — it would be bad for everyone, not just her but everyone else and, like, there’s no — there’s no option of us to not lie,” testified a teen known as John Doe 1, who was involved in the parties and was close friends with O’Connor’s son. “She really hardily persuaded us to lie numerous times.”

That prompted Deputy District Attorney Rebekah Wise to ask, “Did she ever tell you to lie to the police, for example?” to which John Doe 1 replied, “Yes.”

Multiple accounts from the teens portrayed O’Connor as having made her home a drinking haven for her son and his friends when they were still in middle school, and ramping it up the summer heading into his freshman year.

By and large, the friend group of more than a dozen young teens, split mostly evenly among boys and girls, gave corroborating accounts of O’Connor encouraging them to drink alcohol and engage in sexual activity with each other, followed by her probing them about their experiences for — as Wise put it — her own sexual gratification.

Text messages read into the court record between O’Connor and her son discuss kissing and hooking up, showing “the defendant’s interest in (her son) and his sex life,” Hanks said in testimony.

In some instances, such as a New Year’s Eve party at her home in 2020, O’Connor was described by John Doe 1 as being present when he sexually penetrated an inebriated Jane Doe 3 in a hot tub.

O’Connor “was just, like, right outside the hot tub,” John Doe 1 testified. “Like, standing right next to all of us.”

Jane Doe 3 would later testify that she was nearly drowning in the tub at the time, struggling to keep her head above water. She firmly blamed O’Connor for “letting us get to that level of drunkenness.”

The mother of one girl, Jane Doe 4 — who in a police report and testimony reported being nearly passed out on a bed in the home when O’Connor gave a boy a condom and sent him into the room where she was sexually molested — told grand jurors that her daughter developed “a drinking problem that Shannon had taught her” and that resulted in time in a residential treatment program.