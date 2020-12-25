Grand jury transcripts unsealed in case against ex-sheriff’s deputy

Transcripts from criminal grand jury proceedings that led to the indictment of a former Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and assault were unsealed this week after a judge denied a request from the former deputy’s attorney to keep the records secret.

Judge Robert LaForge made the 1,500-page transcript public Tuesday during a hearing for Charles Blount, a former sheriff’s deputy involved in the 2019 in-custody death of Bloomfield resident David Ward, court minutes from the hearing show.

The transcripts, which The Press Democrat was unable to immediately review, provide a detailed record of the confidential proceedings that led to a grand jury indictment against Blount on Oct. 30.

Rules around grand jury proceedings, which are a rarity in Sonoma County and are not open to the public, require that related transcripts are automatically unsealed and available for public inspection 10 days after they are delivered to the defendant’s legal team.

Harry Stern, Blount’s lawyer, requested on Dec. 14 that LaForge delay releasing those documents until the trial’s end, however, arguing the transcript’s release could prejudice a future jury against Blount ahead of a trial.

Stern’s argument failed to convince LaForge, who on Tuesday denied the request, the minutes show.

Prosecutors did not oppose the release as the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office did not feel the release would prejudice the case nor hamper the selection of an impartial jury, Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Staebell said after the hearing.

“We looked through the law, we looked at the situation and we did not feel there was a legal basis to object,” Staebell said. “We think the public has a right to have this information.”

Stern on Tuesday said he withdrew his request during Tuesday’s hearing after seeing that the contents of the transcripts “were largely exculpatory” of Blount, contradicting court minutes that showed Stern’s request was heard in court but denied.

He initially filed the motion to keep the transcripts sealed out of an abundance of caution, he added.

In an email on Wednesday, Stern wrote LaForge never stated on the record that his motion was denied, though Staebell and minutes from the hearing say it was. He did not respond to a request for a follow-up phone interview.

Stern and prosecutors are scheduled to return to court on Feb. 8, when a date for a jury trial will be set. It’s the first-ever prosecution of a local law enforcement officer suspected of causing the death of someone they were trying to detain.

The case stems from a Nov. 27 chase involving Honda Civic that Ward reported was stolen from him in an armed carjacking days prior.

Authorities were unaware Ward, who was driving the car, was the vehicle’s owner when they spotted the Honda and attempted to pull it over. A 7-minute chase ensued before the vehicle came to a stop near Ward’s home.

Blount reached into the Honda and placed Ward in a neck hold after authorities were unable to get Ward out of the vehicle. Blount then slammed Ward’s head into the side of the car after Ward bit him.

Another deputy shocked Ward with a stun gun. He fell unconscious and authorities pulled him out of the vehicle.

They noticed Ward was no longer breathing, preformed CPR until medics arrived and he died at a hospital later that day.

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick announced he intended to fire Blount in December 2019, though Blount resigned before the termination process was complete.

Evidence from prosecutors and testimony from 14 witnesses, among them law enforcement officers and doctors, was presented to a 19-person grand jury in October and led to the indictment against Blount.

Blount turned himself in at the Sonoma County Jail Nov. 2, the same day the Sonoma County Superior Court issued a warrant for his arrest. He was released on $50,000 bail soon after and arraigned Nov. 12 on suspicion of felony involuntary manslaughter and assault in his role as a peace officer.

Ward’s death was ruled a homicide by the Marin County Coroner’s Office, which found he died from cardiorespiratory collapse, blunt impact injuries, neck restraint and the use of a Taser, caused by a “physical confrontation with law enforcement.”

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.