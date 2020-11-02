Grandmother says San Francisco coyote was inches away from attacking her grandson

Oct. 31—It all happened so fast.

Jamie Carlson was enjoying a leisurely afternoon Oct. 13 with her 2-year-old grandson at the Conifer Lawn in the western part of the San Francisco Botanical Garden at Golden Gate Park.

Carlson spread a blanket on a sloping grassy hill under a tree, and as she and her grandson have done on many days, they enjoyed a picnic.

When it was time to leave, she put her grandson in the grass and folded up the blanket. At this point, the food was already packed up.

Carlson walked about 8 to 10 feet to the stroller to pack up when, from out of nowhere, a coyote with its mouth open and teeth bared charged down the hill straight toward the child.

The animal's mouth was within inches of her grandson, Carlson said, when she swooped in and grabbed him, screaming as loud as she could to scare it away.

"The animal didn't scare but instead started moving toward a baby sitting nearby with his mother," said the San Francisco native and resident.

The report collected by officials on the incident reveals that Carlson said the coyote was moving with intent and aiming for her grandson's neck. Carlson also said when she ran toward her grandson, he fell over and this saved him from being physically attacked.

In response to the incident, San Francisco Recreation and Parks closed the Conifer Lawn, installed new signs warning visitors of coyote activity and initiated a protocol for greeters at the garden entrance to alert visitors.

"While Animal Care and Control is handling the investigation and has alerted the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Recreation and Park Department remains vigilant and is conducting outreach and monitoring of coyote activities and behavior," Recreation and Parks spokesperson Tamara Aparton wrote in a statement. "No bold coyote behavior has been reported to Rec and Park or the Botanical Garden since the incident. We will continue to work with our colleagues at Animal Care and Control to monitor, adapt and respond to the situation."

Carlson feels the city needs to do more. Signs in the park describe coyotes as generally afraid of humans, but she said the coyote that approached her grandchild was fearless of humans. She has heard from two friends who visited the garden since the incident that they weren't warned of coyotes at the entrance.

"Had I known there was any abnormal animal behavior, I wouldn't have walked away to the stroller," she said. "I feel really strongly that we need to do more to protect people in the garden. In the garden, you feel a sense of security that you should not feel. If we were told there has been abnormal animal behavior, we could all help each other out."

Coyote sightings are common in San Francisco, where the animals have colonized the urban landscape, building dens and raising young in pockets of vegetation tucked among neighborhoods. A Nextdoor neighborhood group is filled with stories of coyotes killing backyard cats, and Instagram is flooded with images of coyotes sauntering S.F. streets. Even though the animals are generally nocturnal, sightings often occur in broad daylight.

Earlier this month, Bay Area resident Zaki Lisha reported picnicking in the Botanical Garden around a crowd of people when a coyote dropped by "as if it owned the place."

"Young families scattered at its sight, protecting their young ones," Lisha said.

Lisha snapped a photo (see below) and it shows the animal closely passing by humans in broad daylight.

With all the talk and photos of coyote activity, it may seem the animals have suddenly descended on San Francisco in recent years, but actually they are native to California and are repopulating an area where they lived in abundance until the mid-1900s.

Police officers killed coyotes that crossed the Golden Gate Bridge out of the city for many years, and when this practice stopped, coyotes began building dens around the city in the early 2000s. Nobody knows exactly how many coyotes live in the city, but Amy Corso, field services supervisor for San Francisco Animal Care and Control, estimates the number is below 100.

"It depends on the time of the year," Corso said. "A lot of pups are killed by cars in spring and fall, and numbers go back down."

Coyote activity increases and sightings become more common in spring and summer, when they're raising young and searching for food, but Corso has noticed a consistent increase in sightings during the pandemic.

"I think people are home more and people are walking their dogs more often," she said. "We went through that period when we were pretty locked down, and people weren't venturing out. At that point, wildlife came out more. It was more comfortable for them to do so with the lockdown. This is what I think. This isn't scientific fact."