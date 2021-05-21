Grandmother suspected of drunken driving with toddler on her lap in Santa Rosa

A grandmother was arrested Thursday on suspicion of drunken driving in Santa Rosa while her grandchild was sitting on her lap, police said.

At around 4 p.m., Santa Rosa police received calls of a woman driving an SUV with a toddler in the driver’s seat near Hoen Avenue.

Police discovered the woman was intoxicated at nearly four times the legal blood alcohol limit and arrested her on DUI and child endangerment charges.

Officers found a bottle of vodka in the car.

