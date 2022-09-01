Grape spill makes for messy commute in Petaluma

Motorists had to navigate a potential traffic hazard Thursday morning as a spilled load of grapes littered Lakeville Highway in Petaluma.

The spill happened around 10 a.m. when a truck traveling westbound on Lakeville Highway, near Marina Avenue, in Petaluma hit the brakes too hard, causing an uncovered load of grapes to slosh forward, out of the truck and onto the highway, Caltrans spokesperson Jeff Weiss said in an email Thursday afternoon.

The grapes landed in the middle of the westbound lanes, Weiss said, causing Caltrans to alternate road closures between the two westbound lanes as cleanup ensued.

The Petaluma Department of Public Works assisted in the cleanup, which lasted less than an hour. No injuries were reported as a result from the spill.

It’s grape harvest time and such spills have happened before on this particular road.