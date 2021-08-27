Subscribe

Grass fire near Sonoma-Mendocino county line burns 7 acres

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 27, 2021, 8:26AM
Updated 2 hours ago

A grass fire burned 7 acres north of Cloverdale off of Highway 101 Thursday night, according to authorities.

Crews from the Cloverdale Fire Protection District and Cal Fire responded to blaze near the Sonoma-Mendocino county line shortly before 10 p.m. and had it fully contained by 11:30 p.m.

Officials said Friday crews will check on the fire scene throughout the day to make sure the blaze doesn’t flare up again.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

