Grass fire near Sonoma-Mendocino county line burns 7 acres
A grass fire burned 7 acres north of Cloverdale off of Highway 101 Thursday night, according to authorities.
Crews from the Cloverdale Fire Protection District and Cal Fire responded to blaze near the Sonoma-Mendocino county line shortly before 10 p.m. and had it fully contained by 11:30 p.m.
Officials said Friday crews will check on the fire scene throughout the day to make sure the blaze doesn’t flare up again.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
