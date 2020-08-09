Grass fires send smoke into Sonoma skies

A pair of grass fires broke out near the Sonoma-Napa county line Saturday afternoon, blackening nearly 10 acres total and sending plumes of smoke into the afternoon skies before crews contained them.

Firefighters responded shortly before 1 p.m. to a report of fire in the grass in the 4100 block of Napa Road southeast of the city of Sonoma.

Cal Fire said via social media that the fire grew in size to about 7 acres before crews stopped its forward progress shortly before 2 p.m.

At about 3:30 p.m., Cal Fire was back at it again, this time battling a fire on the other side of the county line off Highway 12 east of Schellville.

That fire grew to about 2 acres in size before it yielded to firefighting efforts, according to Cal Fire.

No injuries were reported in either fire, according to an emergency dispatch official.

