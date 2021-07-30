Grateful Dead cover band concert in Santa Cruz County may have sparked COVID-19 outbreak

A Grateful Dead cover band's shows in Santa Cruz County may have resulted in a COVID-19 outbreak, infecting all its members and much of the crew present.

The Los Angeles-based band Grateful Shred played two shows last weekend at the Felton Music Hall in Felton, a small town in Santa Cruz County.

Shortly after the show, the band shared on Instagram that "nearly all of the band and crew" have tested positive and are recovering at home. It wasn't clear how many members were fully vaccinated, though their post implied many or all were.

"If you were at any of these events, please get a test and if you're feeling sick, stay home," wrote the band in the Instagram post Sunday. "Apparently the vaccine does not prevent transmission. But fortunately, it does seem to really help in reducing sickness and preventing hospitalization."

Fans in the Instagram comments section, riffing off the band's name, called it the "Grateful Spread."

KGO reports that at least four other people in attendance have tested positive at the show, as well as one Felton Music Hall employee.

The venue has since postponed shows scheduled for this weekend and is mandating negative COVID-19 tests for all employees. It is also instating a mask mandate for all concertgoers following this outbreak.

A spokesperson for Santa Cruz County did not immediately respond to a request for comment from SFGATE.

The group had a show scheduled for Oct. 9 at Berkeley's UC Theatre. It is unclear whether its future shows will be postponed.