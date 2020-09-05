Grateful Gleaners in Willits harvest produce for residents in need, give grants to farmers

Gardeners and orchard owners in Mendocino County’s “Gateway to the Redwoods” don’t have to worry about excess crops going to waste. A volunteer group is a phone call away during the harvest season, ready to help share the bounty with those in need.

Willits-based Grateful Gleaners schedules volunteers to pick surplus fruit, vegetables and nuts that would otherwise rot, be discarded or be added to compost piles. They help not only growers but those in the community who don’t have enough to eat but appreciate fresh-picked produce.

“There are a lot of great organizations that are really glad to get this abundance,” said Prana Roberts, one of the Grateful Gleaners’ six team leaders. Roberts has volunteered with the group for the past six years.

She’s among some 30 volunteers who harvest and distribute mostly pears and apples, picked ripe from Willits-area trees and grown without pesticides or herbicides. Recipients include those served through Willits Community Services & Food Bank, Willits Harrah Senior Center, school and youth groups and Nuestra Alianza de Willits, a nonprofit assisting Latinos and other community members.

While their efforts are always appreciated, their impacts are substantial during times of great need — the current pandemic, during droughts when prices for fresh produce are sometimes steep and during the 2017 wildfires when the Redwood Complex fire complicated food delivery as cellphone service was disrupted and Highway 101 was shut down in both directions near Willits for several days. Grateful Gleaners reached out to area growers to help supply produce to an emergency evacuation shelter at the local high school during the wildfires, one of many ways the volunteers assist the community.

While Asian and Bartlett pears and “all kinds of apples” grow in abundance in the area, Grateful Gleaners also assists farmers “who call us with bumper crops of zucchini or kale,” Roberts said. Volunteers have gleaned walnuts and plums and now pick sweet cherries from several trees planted decades ago. In all, the group picks an average of 2,000 pounds of produce each season.

Volunteers met an elderly woman during one of their annual plant sales who offered cherries from the trees she planted some 40 years ago. With branches extending 30 feet, the trees shade her rural home and provide Bing and Black Republican varieties, Roberts said.

The springtime plant sale is Grateful Gleaners’ only fundraiser. Proceeds cover the group’s operating expenses (typically an annual $100 phone bill) and provide money for grants for local farmers, typically gifts of $500. There is no cost to growers or recipients for the Grateful Gleaners’ services.

Ruthie King of New Agrarian Collective used her recent grant to buy portable fencing for sheep grazing to help with wildfire protection and to build carbon in the soil. Her sheep provide wool for producing yarn. A second grant went to Jes Pearce and Keith Michalak of Buttercup Compost Lab for a quick-cut greens harvester. Last year they received a grant for supplies to build a root cellar. Additionally, the Grateful Gleaners bought a printer for the Mendo-Lake Food Hub, a distribution network connecting small farmers and buyers.

“We are very grateful for the Gleaners and their support,” Michalak said in an email. “They have dramatically shifted our capabilities as small-scale food growers.” He’s familiar with others who’ve received grants from the group and knows firsthand the difference the investments make for fellow farmers in the Little Lake Valley.

The plant sales promote a sense of community and help spread the word about gleaning, an ancient practice of gathering fresh produce after a harvest to share with those in need. Grateful Gleaners pushed back this year’s plant sale a few weeks to late May because of coronavirus shelter-in-place mandates, but they had an especially successful event despite social distancing and other safety protocols. Volunteers raised nearly $2,400, almost double versus the previous year.

The sale, with a victory garden theme, got a boost with donated medicinal herbs from the Mendocino County Herb Guild, table grape starts from Richard Tootreese Jeske and locally sourced seeds from Quail Seeds and Sundial Seed Co. Grateful Gleaners volunteers and others in the community provided a wide variety of plants and flowers as well, making for the group’s largest sale.

“It’s a great way for the community to get out and be together,” Roberts said. “It reminds people that Grateful Gleaners are out here.”

The group began 15 years ago when Willits resident Karen Gridley noticed fruit going to waste in the community. She and her husband, Wolfgang Ronnefeldt, and a friend began an effort that today helps feed countless people in their community. Gridley still helps out and is “definitely the matriarch” of the group, Roberts said.

Roberts said volunteering with Grateful Gleaners is a fun and rewarding way to help others. Volunteers are from a cross section of the community, “all aspects of the political and social spectrum,” she said, with children and teens invited to join their parents and grandparents.

Everyone is welcome, “as long as you feel like you want to climb on a ladder.” All materials are provided, from the orchard ladders and picking poles to collection bags and boxes. Volunteers like Carol Cox, a key team leader, keep harvests on track by managing paperwork. She also stores everything needed for gleaning.

The gleaning season typically runs August through October, usually with two to four harvests per week. Volunteers can help as much or as little as they’re able, something Roberts, 39, appreciates. A nursing student, she still finds time to work with the group.

“It’s a really great way to help the community,” she said. “People do want to make a positive contribution to the community, and it’s an easy way to do it.”

Plus, there’s an unparalleled fringe benefit: volunteers often sample the fruit they are gleaning. There’s nothing quite like “eating ripe fruit right off the trees while in the branches,” Roberts said.

For more information about Grateful Gleaners, call 707-367-7391 or email gratefulgleanersofwillits@gmail.com.