The Graton Fire Protection District is set to host a free disaster preparedness fair on Saturday, according to a news release from the County of Sonoma.

The fair, put on in collaboration with Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management, will feature interactive activities for adults, seniors and children and cover such topics as CPR skills, household fire safety, trauma relief techniques and tips for preparing for disaster.

There will also be a bouncy house for children, preparedness games and crafts, and displays of emergency vehicles.

Graton resident Jody James came up with the idea for the annual fair in 2016 after participating in a Sebastopol CERT training, a community preparedness program. The first fair was held in 2017. This year’s event will be the first one since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want [attendees] to become aware of the resources that are available to them now before the disaster happens … whether its getting your emergency supply kit together, learning how to use a fire extinguisher, or learning how to do CPR,” James said.

The family-friendly event will feature booths from sponsoring organizations including the Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, Graton and Sonoma County Fire Districts, California Highway Patrol, Cal Fire, American Red Cross, and HALTER Project animal rescue.

The organizations will be giving out emergency supplies, including whistles, flashlights, and blankets in addition to selling first aid and emergency kit resources.

“We now have providers all in one place where you can come and get educated and learn how to be independent during a disaster,” James said.

The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Graton Fire Department, 3750 Gravenstein Highway North, in Sebastopol.

For more information on the event and disaster preparedness, go to bit.ly/3FUMEzS or bit.ly/3LXXFnO.