The Graton Fire Department swung open its doors May 21 giving the community an up-close look at its operation, all while enjoying an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast during the Graton Fire Association’s annual fundraiser.

Around 1,200 people attended the breakfast, now in its 44th year. The morning event is the only major fundraising event for the nonprofit association, which supports the volunteer staff who provide 24 hour-a-day fire and medical response to Graton, unincorporated parts of northern Sebastopol and western Santa Rosa.

“People don’t get to meet (our volunteers) at the greatest time, so to have that connection outside of an emergency is good,” said Graton Fire Association president Matt Miller said.

The breakfast featured pancakes, sausage, bacon and scrambled eggs that were cooked and served by the department’s volunteers and former volunteers, along with fruit, juice, milk, tea and coffee. Apple juice was donated by Sebastopol’s Manzana Products Co. The association purchased the rest of the food.

This year’s gathering raised approximately $24,000 through tickets sales and a raffle featuring over 200 prizes. Tickets were $8 for adults and $5 for kids 6 and older.

Raffles items, donated by local businesses and community members, included wine, tickets to San Francisco Giants games and gift cards.

The association will use the money to make upgrades to the station and purchase uniforms and equipment, including gear for a new fire truck the department is getting in January.

Miller said this year’s breakfast was as successful as ever.

“We’re lucky to have a community that’s so supportive of our fire district,” he said.

For more information, go to gratonfire.com.