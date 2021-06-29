Graton home on fire, flames spread to vegetation
Firefighters in Graton are battling a fire that has engulfed a two-story home, officials reported Tuesday afternoon.
The burning home is on Vine Hill Road, north of Guerneville Road, according to Redcom dispatchers.
Flames spread to nearby vegetation and have burned a 10,000-square-foot area.
There have been no reports of any injuries.
