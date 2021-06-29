Graton home on fire, flames spread to vegetation

Firefighters in Graton are battling a fire that has engulfed a two-story home, officials reported Tuesday afternoon.

The burning home is on Vine Hill Road, north of Guerneville Road, according to Redcom dispatchers.

Flames spread to nearby vegetation and have burned a 10,000-square-foot area.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi