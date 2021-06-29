Subscribe

Graton home on fire, flames spread to vegetation

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 29, 2021, 4:05PM
Updated 19 minutes ago

Firefighters in Graton are battling a fire that has engulfed a two-story home, officials reported Tuesday afternoon.

The burning home is on Vine Hill Road, north of Guerneville Road, according to Redcom dispatchers.

Flames spread to nearby vegetation and have burned a 10,000-square-foot area.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

