Storyteller Pamela J. Peters uses cameras, poetry and film to try to correct the inaccurate narratives of her community. She has always felt compelled to document her world, at first with her camera. But it’s been a difficult journey.

The 52-year-old filmmaker and photographer is Diné and grew up near the four corners of the Navajo Nation. She moved to Los Angeles in the late ‘80s — a camera strapped around her neck — and earned a degree in American Indian Studies and Film & Television Studies from UCLA. It wasn’t until later in life when she began studying visual arts. She was determined to tell stories that better represented urban Natives.

Updating the Native American narrative is just one thing Chairman Greg Sarris and the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria in Sonoma County hope to accomplish with a recent $4 million gift to the Sundance Institute, the Utah-based nonprofit founded by actor Robert Redford that supports independent artists.

Pamela J. Peters is a multimedia Diné artist and works as the Operations & Events Coordinator at the UCLA American Indian Studies Center. (Duane Humeyestewa)

Graton’s aim with the donation was to create a fellowship for people from California’s federally recognized and unrecognized tribes.

Sarris said he wants the multimillion dollar endowment to uplift California American Indian writers and their stories.

It is nearly the largest public donation made by the tribe, second to its $4.265 million to UCLA School of Law for two endowed faculty chairs in Native American law, according to the tribe’s public relations firm LandisPR.

But it is the largest donation Sundance has received.

“I’ve always also kind of had a little bit of a chip on my shoulder,” Sarris said, “… so much of what is out there, everything from ‘Dances with Wolves’ to (‘Reservation) Dogs’ is about Plains Indians or Southwest Indians — and you never hear anything about California Indians in film or television other than ‘Grand Avenue,’ many years ago.”

Greg Sarris is chairman of the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, owners of the Graton Resort & Casino in Rohnert Park. (Courtesy photo)

Sarris attended the Sundance Screenwriters Lab in 1992. He was championed for his writing talent at the workshop but grew dismayed as he tried selling his screenplay.

Like Peters, Sarris said the power brokers of Hollywood “weren’t interested in the subject matter” about “urban Indian people … (and) local California Indian people in Santa Rosa, California.”

Adam Piron, director of Sundance Institute’s Indigenous Program and who is Kiowa and Mohawk, said the Graton fellowship will provide one $25,000 cash grant and a year of creative support to an artist from a California Native American tribe working on a feature film. The institute will also provide scholarships for people to participate in Collab, Sundance’s online learning community.

Though the program is not available to someone like Peters, because she’s from a tribal nation outside of the state, it could help California Native filmmakers and artists, like Fox Maxy or Sky Scholfield. Peters said there aren’t enough resources available to help Native artists.

Everyone needs to start somewhere, Piron said in an email, and having a community is important. That can be especially challenging for Indigenous people, he added. His hope is to help Indigenous artists navigate financial or creative barriers and bring their unique insight to tell Native stories with more authenticity — and on their own terms.

Peters found her Native American community in downtown Los Angeles’ Indian Alley, which would later become part of her work. Her early projects focused on the 1956 federal policies that encouraged Native Americans to leave their homes on the reservations and resettle in urban areas.

Today, 70% of Native Americans live in urban areas in the U.S., but Peters said the narrative that Natives exist only on reservations is overdue for revision.

“Nobody really understands our existence of why we are in metropolitan cities,” she said.

Her first project, “Legend of Exiled Ndnz,” focused on Native Americans living in urban Los Angeles. Native ownership of stories is important to help people shift their perception of who Native Americans are today, Peters said, but it is hard without the resources or trust to do so.

“I could never get anybody to believe in my stories and say, ‘Hey, let me support you and help you get these stories funded and completed,” she said.

Peters said every Native person is a natural storyteller. “When we’re together, we’re always telling stories, and sharing similarities of our cultures.”

Creating art and sharing stories is also a form of healing for Peters, helping her understand and live with the scars from past trauma.

“Storytelling is a healing process because ... it gives us healing of knowing how far we’ve come and persevered,” she said.

For Peters and Sarris, it is important that Native people be the author of their own stories to correct what has for so long been crafted by non-Native people. It is a narrative usually couched in the stereotype of “the fallen Nature god” or the “wagon burner.”

“The truth of the matter is, we are humans, we are living amongst you … we’re here,” Sarris said.

Yet, it’s frustrating when people want Native stories but don’t trust Native people to write them, Peters said. This is because “they know that if we tell our stories, it's going to it's going to be good.”

It also might implicate the genocide and erasure of Native American people.“ A lot of people aren't ready or don't want that,” she said, “because it’s going to break their fantasy of who we are.”

The application to apply for a Sundance scholarship is currently open with a deadline of 3:30 p.m. Aug. 28. There is no application fee, and questions can be directed to indigenous_program@sundance.org.

Kathryn Styer Martínez is a reporting intern for the Press Democrat. She can be reached at kathryn.styermartinez@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5337.