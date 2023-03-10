The office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that it has signed a new gaming compact with the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria.

The new agreement, which replaces a compact signed in 2012, doubles the number of authorized slot machines at Graton Resort and Casino, from 3,000 to 6,000. That could potentially give the Rohnert Park facility the second largest slot floor in all of California; only Yaamava’ Resort & Casino in Highland, owned and operated by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, has more, with 7,000 slot machines.

Graton’s new compact also increases the amount of money the rancheria can pay into the Revenue Sharing Trust Fund, an allocation that benefits nongaming tribes, according to a Friday news release from the tribe.

“We’re happy to improve our compact with the State of California and continue to provide needed community funds for the City of Rohnert Park, Sonoma County and our state,” Greg Sarris, tribal chairman of the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria said in the release.

“This compact allows the tribe to grow as a self-sustaining sovereign nation and continue to support our mission of social justice and environmental stewardship.”

Sarris declined further comment.

Graton Resort and Casino is the Bay Area’s largest gaming destination, opened in 2013 on Rohnert Park’s outskirts. Graton Rancheria last year announced plans for a major expansion of its gaming floor and a second hotel tower.

River Rock Casino, the county’s first tribal gaming operation, opened in 2002 near Geyserville.

Its owners, the Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians, last week saw the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approve a new agreement that would pave the way for a resort-style desination on its existing gaming site, with up to 1,500 slots, a nearly 300-room hotel and other amenities.

Another Pomo tribe, the Koi Nation, is seeking to develop a gaming resort outside Windsor, a move opposed by five Sonoma County-based tribes, as well as the county Board of Supervisors.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.