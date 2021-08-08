Graton residents file lawsuit to reject wastewater transfer project

An informal group of Graton residents has filed a lawsuit in Sonoma County Superior Court seeking to rescind approval of a contentious plan to treat about 17,000 gallons a day of wastewater from the neighboring west county hamlet of Occidental.

The five-member Graton Community Services District board’s decision in May to build a wastewater trucking depot on a sliver of bare land along Green Valley Road west of Highway 116 broke state law by failing to fully address the project’s environmental effects, the lawsuit claimed.

Filed in county Superior Court in June, the 29-page complaint made good on an attorney’s pledge of a legal challenge made during the three-hour meeting on May 10 when the board voted 3-2 to approve the project over vigorous public opposition.

“We are just looking for the decision to be undone,” said Daniela Pavone, a Rohnert Park attorney representing Graton resident Bruce Johnson and an informal association called Neighbors for a Clean Graton.

The district “can certainly try again,” she said by producing an environmental report that corrects the alleged errors in a district consultant’s report that found “no significant unavoidable impact” on air quality, noise, traffic and 18 other factors.

Another attorney, Kevin Block, pledged legal action in May, calling the project “an unmitigated disaster” for nearby residents.

“There isn’t anything to comment on at this time,” Jose Ortiz, the district’s general manager, said in a text message after consulting with the agency’s Oakland-based attorney Shaye Diveley.

Pavone said the lawyers held a settlement conference Wednesday to assess the prospects for an informal resolution of the case.

Meanwhile, the county water agency, which manages Occidental’s wastewater system, is moving quickly on an assessment of a six-mile pipeline that would transport the wastewater to Graton.

The proposed pipeline, which could be paid for through the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill now before the U.S. Senate, would “solve a big problem for two communities,” said Mike Thompson, Sonoma Water’s assistant general manager.

“It’s the right thing to do,” said Jacob Harris, a member of the Graton neighbors group. “Do it underground. That’s where it’s supposed to be.”

The contested project consists of a 70-foot-long and 20-foot-wide concrete pullout next to a county bus stop on Green Valley Road with control panels and pipes to receive wastewater from 4,200-gallon trucks bringing an average of 30 loads a week from Occidental on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Occidental’s wastewater district — one of eight managed by Sonoma Water — serves about 100 customers, including two large restaurants, and charges more than $2,600 a year per single-family dwelling, the highest rate in the county.

Since 2018, the district has been trucking raw effluent 18 miles through Graton to another county-operated plant at the airport, where there are no residents to object to odor, truck traffic or alleged loss of property value.

Graton is an independent district serving about 400 customers, mostly residences, with an underutilized treatment plant off Ross Road north of town. Ortiz says the district needs the revenue from treating Occidental’s wastewater to avert a future increase in its $1,574 annual fee, second highest in the county.

But the search for a trucking depot location has prompted protests and logistic problems that have so far eliminated five other sites.

Ortiz told directors in May the proposed location was “really the last available site.”

Residents remain unmoved.

“It shouldn’t be in anyone’s neighborhood,” said Jacob Harris, whose rental property adjoins the approved project site. “It’s just insane. They have other options that are more appropriate.”

The lawsuit alleged that Graton “failed to provide a fair hearing” prior to its approval of the trucking plan and adopted an environmental evaluation of it that “falls below … minimum standards” set by state law.

It also noted that Graton’s application for a state grant to replace 40-year-old sewer pipes included an acknowledgment that pipes in downtown Graton “are in dire condition and crumbling.”

The effect additional wastewater “may have on the crumbling subsurface sewer pipes was not discussed” in Graton’s assessment of the project, the lawsuit said.

Sonoma Water anticipates completion in November of a $156,000 feasibility study that would calculate the cost of the pipeline — which Thompson estimated at $3 million to $5 million — as well as wastewater treatment costs for Occidental and Graton with the line in place.

“The rates should come down quite a bit,” he said.

Noting that the infrastructure bill includes $55 billion for drinking water and wastewater projects, Thompson said the county hopes to have a “shovel-ready” project available in time to gain federal funding.

“My clients would love for that to happen,” Pavone said.

