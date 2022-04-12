Graton Resort & Casino wants to expand. Here a snapshot of its past development

Graton Resort & Casino, owned by the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, is the Bay Area’s largest gaming destination and one of the largest private employers in Sonoma County.

Now the tribe is advancing an expansion on its 254 acres outside Rohnert Park that would make the casino resort, opened in 2013, even bigger. Plans call for an additional 200 hotel rooms, a second parking garage, a 3,500-person theater and a rooftop restaurant.

The proposed expansion comes as the Koi Nation, a Pomo tribe, seeks to develop a competing gaming resort outside Windsor, a move opposed by the Graton Rancheria and four other Sonoma County tribes, as well as the county Board of Supervisors.

The expansion envisioned by Graton acts on previous plans to double its hotel capacity. An environmental study was completed in early 2018, but the project’s timing and scope remained in flux.

“We'll definitely expand,” tribal Chairman Greg Sarris said in 2018 interview to mark the casino’s five-year anniversary. “We just have to think when and how.”

Here is a snapshot of key moments in the development of Graton Resort & Casino:

2003: Initial plans surface for a casino, igniting controversy that would surround the project for the next decade through its opening. The project was originally slated for land at Sears Point, but those plans shifted amid opposition to building on former wetlands of San Pablo Bay.

2005: The tribe's 254 acres of land just south of Home Depot were purchased initially by Station Casinos, the tribe’s operations partner at the time.

2010: The land became a tribal reservation in 2010 when the federal government took it into trust.

2012: The tribe's contract with the state allowing it to operate the casino took effect, and shortly afterward it secured $850 million in financing.

Nov. 2013: The $850 million, 320,000-square-foot casino opens, boasting 3,000 slot machines, more than 140 blackjack, poker and baccarat tables, and a handful of full-service restaurants, plus food court eateries that can cater to patrons around the clock.

Under agreements struck with local governments, the tribe will pay Sonoma County about $9 million a year for 20 years to address negative impacts of the casino, and a total of $251 million over 20 years to Rohnert Park for public safety, education and other community services.

2016: Under a $175 million expansion, the resort opens a 300,000-square-foot, 200-room hotel adjacent to the casino. Starting at $300 a night, the hotel, the largest in Sonoma County, includes a resort-style pool, a 20,000-square-foot multipurpose space, a spa and a fitness center.

2017: Casino officials confirm they are exploring the possibility of doubling the hotel capacity. Traffic, crime and groundwater use are the main concerns raised by neighbors during a subsequent meeting over the expansion, outlined in an 853-page draft environmental impact report.

April, 5 2022: Tribal officials notify the city of Rohnert Park of expansion plans that include the second hotel wing, casino-floor expansion, new five-story parking garage, performance theater and rooftop restaurant.