Students at Oak Grove Elementary, part of the Oak Grove Union School District in Graton, participated in a campuswide “Earth Day Challenge” this past week with tasks ranging from trash pickup to seed-planting.

According to kindergarten teacher Kelly Deal, the school has a long tradition and mission of environmental stewardship and sustainability.

“Students at Oak Grove have been sorting waste (trash, landfill, recycle) on a daily basis for years. Uneaten lunch food is donated to local farms for animal consumption. Food waste is composted,” she wrote in an email.

Deal credits that history of stewardship to Fred Hall, a former maintenance custodian, who Deal says “planted the seeds of stewardship years ago and those seeds are blooming and growing today.” The school even has a statue of Hall created by local artist Patrick Amiot from recycled materials.

Earth Day has always been an important annual celebration at Oak Grove.

“It's been a hard couple of years with COVID and it was good to get back into action with community events,” wrote Deal.

The school began Monday with an all-school assembly, where they sang songs and said the Earth Pledge. The assembly was run by The Green Team, a group of students who help promote environmental sustainability at the school through creating educational materials and supporting the waste sorting program at lunch.

Students were also encouraged to participate in an “Earth Day Challenge,” where they were challenged to complete as many sustainability-themed activities as possible.

On Friday, students were encouraged to pack trash-free lunches (reusable, recycle and compost only) and wear Earth colors.

Additionally on Friday, Hayley Blondin, a second grade teacher at Oak Grove, created Earth Day themed stations. The entire school took turns participating in a variety of stations, including planting sunflower seeds, making seed bombs, picking up trash, decorating Earth Day flags, participating in a “recycle relay race,” and a scavenger hunt.

The scavenger hunt took place in “The Grove,” an area maintained by the garden coordinator, Misty Fiddler. According to Deal, students use this natural outdoor classroom as a place to learn about native plants, nature, science and exploration.