Subscribe

Footage of suspect in Graton store robbery released

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 26, 2022, 5:50PM
Updated 41 minutes ago

Authorities released surveillance footage of a person who robbed a Graton business Wednesday morning and remains at large.

The masked person, who was armed with a knife, was caught on video at about 7:50 a.m. at a store in the 9000 block of Graton Road, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe the suspect robbed another Graton business about 20 minutes earlier, but a specific location wasn’t released.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the robber may be a white man around the age of 30 and wore light-blue jeans, brown boots, a black beanie and a black hoodie with a dark olive-green jacket.

Anyone with information may dial 911 or call sheriff’s dispatchers at (707) 565-2121.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette