Footage of suspect in Graton store robbery released

Authorities released surveillance footage of a person who robbed a Graton business Wednesday morning and remains at large.

The masked person, who was armed with a knife, was caught on video at about 7:50 a.m. at a store in the 9000 block of Graton Road, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe the suspect robbed another Graton business about 20 minutes earlier, but a specific location wasn’t released.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the robber may be a white man around the age of 30 and wore light-blue jeans, brown boots, a black beanie and a black hoodie with a dark olive-green jacket.

Anyone with information may dial 911 or call sheriff’s dispatchers at (707) 565-2121.

