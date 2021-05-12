Graton wastewater board approves receiving site for Occidental sewage

Down to their final option, Graton officials approved a highly disputed plan for treating wastewater from the neighboring west county hamlet of Occidental on a split vote, capping a three-hour meeting Monday night that was unlikely to be the final say on the matter. Already, opponents are threatening to file a lawsuit.

After hearing from 19 residents opposed to the project and an attorney promising a legal challenge, the Graton Community Services District board voted 3-2 for a wastewater trucking depot on a sliver of bare land along Green Valley Road west of Highway 116.

“It’s really the last available site,” Jose Ortiz, general manager for the district the serves 436 customers, told the directors.

Five other sites, including one on Green Valley Road east of Highway 116, had been eliminated, he said.

Ortiz also cautioned that without the revenue for treating about 17,000 gallons a day of Occidental effluent the district would face dire financial straits that could force an increase in the $1,574 annual fee per household that is the second highest in the county.

“It could be catastrophic,” he said, if the rate increase was blocked by public opposition, as allowed by law.

The board, which has not raised rates since 2012, faces pipeline repairs estimated seven years ago at $2.8 million, Ortiz said.

“The board must provide solutions,” Director David Upchurch said. “What we have to keep in mind is what’s good for the whole community. Occidental is part of the community, too.”

“This board has been impugned to some extent here,” he said, referring to the unanimous protest aired during the three-hour virtual meeting.

Dave Clemmer, the board president, said some comments regarding the board’s performance were “pretty inflammatory.”

“It’s all about money,” resident Julie Young said. “It’s really clear you guys are selling out our neighborhoods for money.”

Marcy Greeley, who lives a mile from the site, said it was “100% obvious” a majority of the community opposes the project and it “seems obvious you have already made up your mind.”

Clemmer, Upchurch and Director Jennifer Butler voted for the project, with directors Karin Lease and Matt Johnson opposed.

Ortiz said in an interview Tuesday the Occidental wastewater district — one of eight managed by Sonoma Water, the county agency — would pay $1.25 million in onetime sewer connection fees and $190,000 to $210,000 in annual fees for treating the imported wastewater at its underutilized plant off Ross Lane north of town.

Mike Thompson, Sonoma Water assistant general manager, said a wastewater district must serve the equivalent of 1,000 single-family homes to be financially viable. Graton serves the equivalent of up to 700 homes, he said.

Sonoma Water has commissioned a $156,000 feasibility study of a pipeline that would carry Occidental’s wastewater to Graton with potential funding from President Joe Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan.

The project approved Monday night consists of a 70-foot-long and 20-foot-wide concrete pullout next to a county bus stop on Green Valley Road with control panels and pipes to receive wastewater from 4,200-gallon trucks bringing an average of 30 loads a week from Occidental on weekdays for 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Occidental wastewater saga dates back to 1997 when state regulators ordered the system to stop discharging treated wastewater into a Russian River tributary and coho salmon spawning stream.

A plan to truck the effluent to Guerneville was dropped in the face of public opposition in 2017 and Sonoma Water shifted its focus — along with the controversy — to Graton.

Since 2018, Occidental’s wastewater has been trucked 18 miles to another county-operated treatment plant at the airport, where there are no residents to object to odor, truck noise or alleged loss of property value.

A consultant’s report said the Green Valley Road project would have “no significant unavoidable impact” on air quality, noise, traffic and 18 other factors, while critics have dismissed it as inadequate.

Kevin Block, an attorney representing David and Sarah Johnson, whose property adjoins the project site, said Monday night it is “an unmitigated disaster” for his clients.

Calling the project “an effort to make money,” Block said the report failed to address the condition of Graton’s wastewater collection system.

“That, I guarantee you, is going to result in litigation,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.