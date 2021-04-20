Subscribe

Graton wastewater district Monday night board meeting canceled

GUY KOVNER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 19, 2021, 5:03PM
The Graton Community Services District virtual board meeting scheduled for Monday night has been canceled.

The board, which governs the agency that provides wastewater treatment for about 450 homes in the rural Graton area, was scheduled to consider a controversial proposal to establish a wastewater transfer facility on Green Valley Road west of Highway 116.

Petitions signed by about 176 residents opposed to the facility, intended to receive truckloads of wastewater from Occidental five days a week, have been submitted to the district.

Jose Ortiz, the district’s general manager, said in an email the meeting would be rescheduled. He did not give a reason for the postponement.

——Guy Kovner

