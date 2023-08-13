Gravenstein Apple Fair celebrates 50 years

Thousands of visitors ― from down the street, around Sonoma County, and further afield ― marked the Gravenstein Apple Fair’s 50th anniversary Saturday. The fair’s Golden Jubilee honored legacy farmers — founding members of Sonoma County Farm Trails who are still part of the organization that launched the event, producers and farmworkers. Apples, naturally, were the order of the day, lending a theme to games, races and contests that drew young, old and those in between. The fair is offering two days of live music, continuing Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Attendance was not immediately available but last year’s fair ― the first after two years of absence due to COVID-19 ― attracted 14,000 visitors.