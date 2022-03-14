Gray wolves are here to stay in far Northern California

Kent Laudon, a wolf biologist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, woke up one morning last year to a flurry of text messages from a rancher in the state’s northernmost county. He was asking about a post with wildly specific details spreading across Facebook that urged people to find a red truck that was transporting breeding wolves along Route 97 into Siskiyou County, California. Laudon was not surprised. This wasn’t the first post of its kind, and it wouldn’t be the last.

“Wolves make people crazy,” he said of these persistent rumors. “And for the record: No, we’re not importing wolves. That never happened.”

Wolves don’t need to be dropped off in California because they are returning on their own. The last of the state’s original wild wolves was killed by a hunter in Lassen County in Northern California in 1924. Since 2011, a series of roving canids have come and gone. Now it seems that in the state’s far-north counties, families of wolves are there to stay, with a relatively stable population of about 20 wolves. That number may fluctuate once spring begins and new pups emerge from their dens, but California can probably expect to have wolves calling the state home for years to come.

Their return is motivating conservationists and scientists like Laudon to battle misinformation and the deep politicization of the species. Simultaneously, biologists are learning more about their habits in an effort to help humans and wolves coexist.

Centuries ago, North America had anywhere from 250,000 to 2 million gray wolves. When settlers arrived, they quickly decimated the wolves’ native prey of bison, elk and deer, and then replaced them with livestock. California’s wolves were no exception.

But experts agree it was only a matter of time before wolves returned.

FILE - Gray wolf OR-93, near Yosemite, Calif. The Oregon-born gray wolf that thrilled biologists as it journeyed far south into California was found dead after apparently being struck by a vehicle, authorities said Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (California Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP, File)

When wolves go in search of mates and their own territory, they disperse from their packs on remarkable journeys. A wolf named OR-7 roamed California for 15 months starting in December 2011. His radio collar recorded around 4,000 miles in his quest for a partner; he eventually found one in Oregon, his home state. One of his daughters, OR-54, traveled over 8,700 miles, including a trip to the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Last year, a 2-year-old lone wolf broke records when he traveled through the Central Coast of California, the first known to do so in over a century. The wolf, named OR-93, wandered from the Mount Hood area of Oregon to San Luis Obispo County, California. In November, he was hit by a car 50 miles north of Los Angeles after traveling over 1,000 miles through the state.

While scientists believe that other uncollared wolves have been roaming wide swaths of the state largely undetected, wolves did not stay put in California until recently.

In 2015, the state briefly became home to its first modern wolf pack when a pair of wolves from Oregon arrived in the Shasta County area. The “Shasta Pack” were the first wild wolves to settle in California since the species’ eradication in the state, which took place in the same area. When the Shasta Pack mysteriously disappeared months later after one litter, California was again without wolves.

In 2017, a new wolf pack took up residence over a 500-mile area where western Lassen and northern Plumas counties meet. The “Lassen Pack” has had successful litters every year since its arrival. In November 2020, two new wolves arrived to the state, creating the “Whaleback Pair” — and their new pups — which now occupy 480 square miles in eastern Siskiyou County. Last May, biologists discovered the “Beckwourth Pack” in eastern Plumas County, led by a 2-year-old female from the Lassen Pack.

FILE - This June 30, 2017 remote camera image released by the U.S. Forest Service shows a female gray wolf and her mate with a pup born in 2017 in the wilds of Lassen National Forest in Northern California. (U.S. Forest Service via AP, File)

There are an estimated 6,000 wolves in the lower 48 states. California’s current wolves dispersed from three modern populations: Yellowstone, Idaho and northwest Montana. Wolves entered Montana on their own but were hunted relentlessly. They were reintroduced to Yellowstone National Park and central Idaho though Canada in the 1990s. From there, some dispersed to Washington state. Oregon’s first pack arrived in 2009. A trip south into California was inevitable.