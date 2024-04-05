Great Redwood Trail milestone: Plan unveiled for path connecting San Francisco and Humboldt bays

What would be the longest U.S. rail-to-trail project came into sharper focus this week with the release of draft master plan outlining the proposed route, funding options and challenges.|
AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

How to review and offer public comment on the Great Redwood Trail plan

To download an interactive, public input map of the Great Redwood Trail, click here, or navigate to greatredwoodtrailplan.org/#documents

Options for leaving comments:

— Use the online comment tool

— Send a message using the contact form

— Email info@greatredwoodtrailplan.org

— Leave a voicemail at 707-440-9445

The public comment period closes June 3.

For all the headwinds it has faced and the obstacles in its path, including landslides, collapsed tunnels, abandoned rail cars and coal executives with ideas of their own, the Great Redwood Trail has sometimes seemed more aspirational than achievable.

But with the recent release of a long-awaited document from the agency that bears its name, the 307-mile rail-to-trail project connecting San Francisco and Humboldt bays just came into much sharper focus.

The Great Redwood Trail Agency on Wednesday made public the draft master plan for the northern stretch of the project — the 231 miles of trail within Mendocino, Trinity, and Humboldt counties. (The southern segment of the trail, in Marin and Sonoma counties, is managed by Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit and isn’t featured in this report.)

The draft master plan is a high-level — and, at 586 pages, Tolstoyan — document describing the “planning, construction and managing” of the trail, said Elaine Hogan. She is executive director of the GRTA, which in 2022, as the result of bills pushed through by Sen. Mike McGuire, took over the rail corridor previously managed by the debt-ridden and now defunct North Coast Rail Authority.

Overall route map of the Great Redwood Trail, showing existing, planned, proposed and SMART segments. (Great Redwood Trail Agency)
The new, trail-focused agency immediately began working with the state Coastal Conservancy to produce an overarching master plan for a multiuse recreational pathway that would serve, McGuire effused, “as an economic driver and environmental showcase” — and the longest rail trail in the nation.

The route, when completed — a date probably decades away — will take “a wide range of users,” the draft explains, “including hikers, equestrians, cyclists, runners, wheelchair users, and others” through vineyards, oak woodlands, old growth redwood forests and the rugged, remote Eel River Canyon.

While most of those trail sections don’t yet exist, or exist only as washed out, derelict stretches of abandoned track, the draft master plan marks an important milestone in the project.

The document details where the pathway will go, what specific segments will look like, and how it might serve as an economic engine for the communities through which it crosses.

“It gives people a reference point,” said Caryl Hart, chair of the California Coastal Commission and a member of the GRTA’s board. “It allows them to zoom in on the parts of the trail they might want to get involved with, and start supporting it.”

Having the document allows people “to really get our minds around what an unbelievable opportunity this is.”

The trail will be expensive. A 2020 study by the California State Transportation predicted a design and construction price tag of $1 billion to complete — with $4 billion more needed to address environmental impacts along the route.

While McGuire, D-Healdsburg, dismissed that estimate at the time as “hogwash,” and “not based in reality,” supporters of the project allow that the costs will run into the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Funding will come from a variety of sources, said Hogan, “to be determined as individual segments are being considered.”

The draft plan includes a 16-page section, starting on page 419, identifying numerous sources of revenue for the trail, from federal and state coffers to partnerships with nonprofits, grants and “nontraditional sources.”

“Overcoming complex and costly infrastructure challenges will take time and sustained effort,” the draft says, “but the economic, environmental, health and social benefits will grow with each new mile built and segment completed.”

In addition to providing recreation, Hogan said, the trail will help create “intergenerational wealth” for those towns and cities. With robust outreach over the past 18 months, the agency has begun to “create those partnerships, with landowners, business owners, tribes and other key stakeholders.”

Involved parties also included trail enthusiasts, law enforcement, local governments and hundreds of other citizens. This version of the plan is intended to show the public “that we’ve engaged with what we heard,” Hogan added. It reflects “some ideas that came from their feedback, and about how we can move forward in partnership.”

Wednesday marked the beginning of a 60-day public comment period, which closes on June 3.

The next step, she said, will be to “deepen the relationships that we’ve built through the master planning process,” and “explore the feasibility of the ideas that were brought forth.”

That feedback will be incorporated into a final draft of the master plan that will be ready, the GRTA hopes, in June 2025.

In formulating its plan, the agency has focused considerable outreach on Native American tribes, some of which have ancestral lands through which the railroad once passed.

Hogan said 31 California tribes were invited to provide input on the plan, in individual meetings, community meetings, tribal council meetings, walking tours and other forums.

“We will continue to deepen those relationships as we move forward,” she said, “and look for opportunities to partner with California Native American tribes and tribal organizations on the design, construction and management of the trail.”

The agency also reached out to Native Americans “from non-federally recognized tribes,” Hogan added.

Not all the tribes are on board with the project.

In its “Resolution to Oppose the Great Redwood Trail,” the White Lily Clan of Wailaki tribe objected that “a significant portion” of it will go through “culturally and ecologically sensitive Wailaki Ancestral Land that is of great historical and cultural significance” to their people.

The proposed route also poses a great threat to the Eel River Canyon Preserve, the Wailaki contend, and will endanger “an incalculable number” of “Sacred and Sensitive Sites.”

The Grand Canyon of the Eel is an important acquisition in the protection of the National Wild and Scenic Eel River and the establishment of the Great Redwood Trail. (The Wildlands Conservancy)

Hart acknowledged that railroads were “on the forefront of Manifest Destiny,” the philosophy that drove territorial expansion and gave settlers permission “to get out there and claim the West.

“It was a violent, brutal era,” she said. As a result, “the tribes are very sensitive about this right of way.”

The agency hopes to work with tribes “on possible comanagement of areas of the trail,” she said, and, with them, “telling the story of what happened.”

As Hogan put it, “We recognize the historical legacy of the railroad, and we really see this as an opportunity for healing, and to strengthen our Native American communities.”

For those interested in learning, the trail will also be educational — “will tell a story,” said Hogan — imparting the history of the lands it traverses.

With 28 miles of the SMART pathway built in the trail’s southern section, and another dozen finished in Mendocino, Trinity and Humboldt counties — 10 of those miles comprising the recently finished Humboldt Bay Trail, linking the cities of Eureka and Arcata — the Great Redwood Trail is 13% completed.

While it’s true the path won’t be completed for decades, “I don’t think that’s the right approach,” said Healdsburg Mayor David Hagele, who also serves on the GRTA’s board. The more important point, he believes, “is that it’s protected in our lifetime. That is the key.”

What got him excited about the draft master plan, he said, was “how it highlights the unique characteristics of the communities along that line.”

Instead of dwelling on how much of the trail has yet to be finished, or, in truth, even begun, he believes in celebrating the sections that are finished, such as the 4.1-mile, lighted Foss Creek Pathway, which traverses the length of Healdsburg.

“When you look at the little segments, there’s a lot to get excited about,” he said. “And when you step back and look at the totality of it — it’s breathtaking.”

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.

