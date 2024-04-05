To download an interactive, public input map of the Great Redwood Trail, click here, or navigate to greatredwoodtrailplan.org/#documents

For all the headwinds it has faced and the obstacles in its path, including landslides, collapsed tunnels, abandoned rail cars and coal executives with ideas of their own, the Great Redwood Trail has sometimes seemed more aspirational than achievable.

But with the recent release of a long-awaited document from the agency that bears its name, the 307-mile rail-to-trail project connecting San Francisco and Humboldt bays just came into much sharper focus.

The Great Redwood Trail Agency on Wednesday made public the draft master plan for the northern stretch of the project — the 231 miles of trail within Mendocino, Trinity, and Humboldt counties. (The southern segment of the trail, in Marin and Sonoma counties, is managed by Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit and isn’t featured in this report.)

The draft master plan is a high-level — and, at 586 pages, Tolstoyan — document describing the “planning, construction and managing” of the trail, said Elaine Hogan. She is executive director of the GRTA, which in 2022, as the result of bills pushed through by Sen. Mike McGuire, took over the rail corridor previously managed by the debt-ridden and now defunct North Coast Rail Authority.

Overall route map of the Great Redwood Trail, showing existing, planned, proposed and SMART segments. (Great Redwood Trail Agency)

The new, trail-focused agency immediately began working with the state Coastal Conservancy to produce an overarching master plan for a multiuse recreational pathway that would serve, McGuire effused, “as an economic driver and environmental showcase” — and the longest rail trail in the nation.

The route, when completed — a date probably decades away — will take “a wide range of users,” the draft explains, “including hikers, equestrians, cyclists, runners, wheelchair users, and others” through vineyards, oak woodlands, old growth redwood forests and the rugged, remote Eel River Canyon.

While most of those trail sections don’t yet exist, or exist only as washed out, derelict stretches of abandoned track, the draft master plan marks an important milestone in the project.

The document details where the pathway will go, what specific segments will look like, and how it might serve as an economic engine for the communities through which it crosses.

“It gives people a reference point,” said Caryl Hart, chair of the California Coastal Commission and a member of the GRTA’s board. “It allows them to zoom in on the parts of the trail they might want to get involved with, and start supporting it.”

Having the document allows people “to really get our minds around what an unbelievable opportunity this is.”

The trail will be expensive. A 2020 study by the California State Transportation predicted a design and construction price tag of $1 billion to complete — with $4 billion more needed to address environmental impacts along the route.

While McGuire, D-Healdsburg, dismissed that estimate at the time as “hogwash,” and “not based in reality,” supporters of the project allow that the costs will run into the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Funding will come from a variety of sources, said Hogan, “to be determined as individual segments are being considered.”

The draft plan includes a 16-page section, starting on page 419, identifying numerous sources of revenue for the trail, from federal and state coffers to partnerships with nonprofits, grants and “nontraditional sources.”

“Overcoming complex and costly infrastructure challenges will take time and sustained effort,” the draft says, “but the economic, environmental, health and social benefits will grow with each new mile built and segment completed.”

In addition to providing recreation, Hogan said, the trail will help create “intergenerational wealth” for those towns and cities. With robust outreach over the past 18 months, the agency has begun to “create those partnerships, with landowners, business owners, tribes and other key stakeholders.”

Involved parties also included trail enthusiasts, law enforcement, local governments and hundreds of other citizens. This version of the plan is intended to show the public “that we’ve engaged with what we heard,” Hogan added. It reflects “some ideas that came from their feedback, and about how we can move forward in partnership.”

Wednesday marked the beginning of a 60-day public comment period, which closes on June 3.

The next step, she said, will be to “deepen the relationships that we’ve built through the master planning process,” and “explore the feasibility of the ideas that were brought forth.”