Bay Area pop-punk veterans Green Day became one of the biggest bands in the world in 1994 when their album “Dookie” went multiplatinum.

Three years earlier, the trio of guitarist and vocalist Billie Joe Armstrong; bassist Mike Dirnt; and drummer Tré Cool were playing the quad of Santa Rosa High School, as shown in a recently resurfaced video the band shared Thursday on Instagram.

The video shows Green Day performing their song “Only of You,” which first appeared on the band’s 1989 “1,000 Hours” EP. In the clip, Armstrong can be seen singing into a microphone held by a student, while another student holds a mic for Dirnt.

In the comments on the Instagram post, Santa Rosa resident and former Press Democrat reporter Gabe Meline identifies himself and his friend, Jodie as the students holding the mics.

“Green Day played during lunchtime, after the speeches for the student election,” Meline wrote in the comment.

Eventually, a third student appears in the video with the mic stand, much to Meline’s surprise.

In a 2018 article, Dirnt told The Press Democrat that he was fond of his time spent in the North Bay as a teen.

“The North Bay, we’ve always had really cool and interesting shows, and usually after these shows, we’d end up at somebody’s house stoned out of our minds,” Dirnt said at the time. “It was a great place near home that we could play, like a second home.”