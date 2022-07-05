Green Music Center July 4 concert and fireworks show caps holiday weekend

The return of July 4th fireworks at the Green Music Center capped a festive three-day holiday weekend in Sonoma County in classical fashion.

The Santa Rosa Symphony performed, conducted by Michael Berkowitz. Singers and dancers from the Transcendence Theatre Company rounded out the live concert before the fireworks show.

A huge Sweet Caroline sing-a-long at Green Music Center for their 4th Firework celebration. @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/jnhGLj3pzS — Erik Castro (@_erik_castro) July 5, 2022

The Independence Day event is typically the best-attended show at the world-class performing arts venue on the Sonoma State campus. Its return came after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

For Berkowitz, 73, who is planning to retire after this year’s Symphony Pops season at the Luther Burbank Center, this July 4th concert with the symphony at Green Music Center could be his last.

“I love working out at Green Music Center. I am sorry we lost a couple years there, and I look forward to coming back this year. But I think it will be my last Fourth of July there,” Berkowitz said from his home in New York.