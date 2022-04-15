Greyhound bus found abandoned in Northern California, causes road closures on I-80

An abandoned greyhound bus was responsible for a traffic jam Thursday on Interstate 80 outside Truckee, the California Highway Patrol said.

The large passenger bus was found abandoned on the highway west of Donner Lake as snow blanketed the road during the evening snowstorm, according to a social media post.

"Want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake???" CHP Truckee said on its Facebook page, tagging the bus line. "Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!!! Everyone say thank you."

CHP updated the post later saying the driver had been located.

"The driver was done driving and got on another bus. Apparently they were done driving," CHP Truckee said.

Greyhound told CBS13 in a statement, "Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno."