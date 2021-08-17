Grief, anger haunts those who lost loved ones in Afghan war

In the years since her brother’s May 2008 death at age 21, Jennifer Sund has been buoyed by the conviction that he gave his life in service to a cause greater than himself.

An Army Ranger, Christopher Gathercole was part of the U.S. military’s Operation Enduring Freedom, deployed to aid advancement of a democratic state in Afghanistan, which had endured decades of occupation by the Soviet Army and Taliban rule.

But after watching the extremist militants retake Afghanistan region by region in recent days in response to the withdrawal of U.S. troops — culminating Sunday as they reentered the capital city and sealed control of the entire nation — that small, certain comfort that resided in Sund’s heart vanished.

“I don’t know that we ever should have been there, but we were,” Sund said. “One of the things that’s helped these last 12 years is believing that my brother didn’t die in vain — that he died for something. And now what those people are going through, and what they have to endure, and the fear for all the women and everything. It’s a really hard pill to swallow. It’s a lot.”

The entire world may be reeling from the collapse of the Afghan government and its military, and the failure of America’s 20-year nation-building experiment. Many are questioning the point of losing thousands of American lives and investing more than $2 trillion in a war to oust the Taliban and train Afghan troops only to see the entire enterprise collapse in short order.

But for those who lost siblings, spouses, offspring and other loved ones during the enduring war, events unfolding on the other side of the world are a source of stark personal pain.

“Speaking with my military family that I’m still in touch with,” Sund said of the Rangers she connected with after her brother’s death, “it’s really hard on everybody when you’ve given so much, and you’ve lost so much, and you really care about for something and then to see it all fall apart in, like days. It’s just so heartbreaking.”

For Windsor resident Eve Sutliff, it’s obvious that some of the greatest heartache is in knowing that her dad, James McLaughlin, never got to know her kids, who are now 7 and 9.

“He put his life and energy into making the world a better place, and now, for what?”

A veteran soldier and retired Army lieutenant colonel, McLaughlin served as a flight instructor for the Afghan military with a private contracting company for several years beginning in 2008. He was one of nine Americans shot and killed April 27, 2011 when an Afghan pilot opened fire during a morning meeting.

It was the first of several betrayals, she said.

“I feel like the country let us down when my father was shot and killed, and I feel like the thing that’s the most heartbreaking is his life was lost trying to fight for a cause,” Sutliff, 40, said. “He put his life and energy into making the world a better place, and now, for what?”

Her mother, Sandy McLaughlin, a Santa Rosa resident and James McLaughlin’s wife of 28 years, reflected similar sentiments.

“The whole situation is sad, and you’re reminded your loved one died for nothing,” said Sandy McLaughlin, 60, “and they were over there for several years training, and I don’t understand why the Afghani people aren’t defending themselves against 75,000 Taliban.”

Sandy McLaughlin recalled a man who had been devoted to the Army, from ROTC training through 10 years of active duty, and years with the Army Reserve, which included a tour in Iraq.

But it was the last mission as a civilian contractor that she found foreboding. She knew only two days in advance that he was headed to Afghanistan, and something about it “wasn’t good,” she said. “I could just feel it.”

But she Skyped with her husband each morning and night, and he told her how he and his colleagues would buy diapers and feminine products for the local women at their post exchange — basic necessities the Afghan women didn’t have access to themselves — and how they would help their interpreters try to get U.S. visas after serving American forces.

McLaughlin, 55, was on his third and final year as a contractor when a man who had been compromised by the Taliban — a pilot with whom McLaughlin worked on a daily basis, his wife said — turned on him and other foreigners in the room. The shooter was himself killed trying to escape.

Sandy McLaughlin said she was thinking it odd her husband hadn’t Skyped that morning, “and then my door rang, and it was two police officers.”

“Eight others got that same knock on the door that day.”

Three years earlier, Jim Connolly received the same kind of knock on his door.

His son, Army Sgt. Ryan Connolly, 24, was killed June 24, 2008 by a roadside bomb in Nangarhar Province, in the far east of the country on the Pakistan border.

A Piner High School graduate and father to a young girl, he had enlisted, like his brother Mike, and was serving as a combat medic with the 173rd Airborne Brigade when he died.

He was 2 weeks shy of going home.

His father says Afghanistan’s rapid unraveling is extremely painful to watch, and he knows those who served with his son with whom the senior Connolly is still in touch are furious over the outcome. And they’re worried about their translators from all those years ago.

“It’s very, very emotional,” he said.

But Connolly said he’s very concerned about the people of Afghanistan, those he knows will likely be forced to submit to draconian rules about everyday life, especially the girls and women.

“That’s what they did. And its very sad that he ‘s dead now. But I hope the world doesn’t turn their backs on the poor little girls and women over there. I just think they’re in trouble.”

He recalled that his son and his fellow troops were in the country primarily “to protect the civilians, and that’s what they did.”

And when Ryan Connolly and some colleagues were headed back to base on a route along which some civilians had seen enemy combatants place IEDs, they warned the Americans, who, lacking adequate bomb-detection equipment, sent four men with bayonets out ahead to search the road.

When Ryan Connolly drove ahead a short time later, he was killed.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.