Grim benchmark: Mortgage rates top 6%, add to Sonoma County’s housing market woes

Otto Kobler is the branch manager at Summit Funding in Santa Rosa. The company specializes in residential lending. Kobler is a loan officer, but there were times on Thursday, as he talked about the recent, rapid rise in rise in mortgage rates, that he sounded like a therapist.

“There’s a grieving process people go through,” he said, “and at some point they accept the reality that this is what interest rates are right now.”

As of Thursday, according to Freddie Mac — the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation — the cost of a 30-year fixed rate mortgage had edged over 6% for the first time since 2008, the result of “hotter than expected inflation numbers this week.”

While that number is only a smidgen higher than last week’s rate of 5.89%, breaking the 6% barrier is “a psychological marker,” said Kobler, that will add to the “fear level” in which many homebuyers now find themselves beset.

That 30-year-fixed rate has doubled over the last year. That means prospective buyers who were approved for loans at 2.7% or 3.5% or 4.5% — meaning their debt-to-income ratio was acceptable to the lender — no longer qualify.

“We had that pandemic window when rates were so low” — 2.65% in January, 2021, for instance — “that it opened the window of home ownership for a lot of people,” Kobler said. “Now that window is closed.”

There are five stages in the well-known Kubler-Ross grief model. The final phase is acceptance — which Kobler encourages borrowers to now embrace. “If you’re hanging on, saying, ‘I need that rate to come back down to 3½%, or 2½%’ — you’re just gonna keep waiting. There’s a good chance that’s not coming back.”

With an interest rate of 2.5% on a $750,000 house, Kobler calculated, the monthly payment would be $2,963. At 6%, that payment is $4,496.

That’s a lot of grief.

Ross Liscum urges people to keep things in perspective. Liscum, a Santa Rosa real estate broker affiliated with Century 21 NorthBay Alliance, is old enough to remember a time in the early 1980s when interest rates were 14%, 16%, even 18%. People still bought homes.

“Where there’s a will, there’s a way,” he said. “People will find a way.”

The sun does not rise and set, he pointed out, on the 30-year-fixed rate mortgage. Lenders offer other products. “I think we’re going to see more of a shift to adjustable-rate mortgage loans,” he speculated, noting that “you can get a three-year adjustable loan in the 4% range, with the mindset that you’ll be refinancing when the market stabilizes in a couple years.”

Kobler agreed that some buyers will qualify for a range of adjustable and “hybrid fixed-adjustable” loans. But lenders are limited in how creative they can be, “because of the creativity in the industry in 2004, 2005 and 2006,” he said, referring to predatory lending and unregulated markets that led to the housing and financial crisis of 2008. Since the housing bubble burst, and new regulations put in place, “a lot of that creativity is out.”

There is nothing close to a housing bubble happening now, according to three Sonoma County Realtors who talked to The Press Democrat.

Ann Amtower, a real estate agent in Healdsburg, could not take a reporter’s call right away: she was busy leading prospective buyers on a tour of a house. Describing what she’s seen in her market in the last 2½ months, she used the words “normalization” and “stabilization.”

“We still continue to be really busy,” said Amtower, who sells in Healdsburg, Cloverdale, Windsor and Santa Rosa. “But the frenzied, multiple-offer” scenarios that were typical a year ago are far less frequent. It still happens, she said, but not as often. What she has seen in the last 2½ months, she said, is a “normalization” of her market.

Two things that haven’t changed, she said, are consistent demand, and a lack of inventory. Because of low building starts, “we have about a 1½-month supply of inventory. A good, robust inventory is more like five to six months.”

While she has seen a downturn in sales since the spring, “I believe that has as much to do with inventory than anything else,” she said.

“We still have consistent demand for home ownership, and that’s in all price points.”

Amtower is getting fewer calls, she added, from people seeking second homes and vacation homes in the area — down from multiple calls per week a year ago “to now maybe one a week.”

It’s true, demand for homes is down, compared the height of last spring’s “frenzy,” allowed Jeremy King, a Petaluma-based Realtor affiliated with Coldwell Banker. But that can’t all be laid at the doorstep of hikes in interest rates.

“It’s a combination of different things,” he said: “the economy in general, the stock market, uncertainty about what’s going between Russia and Ukraine — people just have a lot of worry.”

That has slowed his business, but not stopped it. Not by a long shot. On Thursday, King was busy writing an offer on behalf of clients bidding $190,000 over the asking price of a house in Petaluma, with zero contingencies. He was preparing another offer for different buyers bidding $250,000 over asking price on another property, although, in fairness, that property was “dramatically underpriced.”

Where it was common for a home to get “eight, 10, 12 offers,” just six months ago, “now we’re typically seeing one to three,” said King.

Usurious as it may sound today, a 6% interest rate falls, historically, “in the middle to lower end of mortgage rates,” said Robert Eyler, an economics professor at Sonoma State University.

Right now, he pointed out, “you’ve got a bunch of homebuyers who turned 18 in 2008 when interest rates were driven almost to zero” — the Federal Reserve’s response to the subprime mortgage crisis.

Members of that demographic, he said, “have spent most of their life on this planet with mortgage rates at historic lows.”

He concludes on muted, upbeat note: “The supposition is that rising rates” will finally force asking prices to fall, “as people star walking away from the housing market,” he said.

“Most housing forecasts, including those for Sonoma county, are suggesting that prices may actually contract over the next 12 months.”

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.