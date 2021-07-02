American Challenger fishing vessel to be freed from rocks on Marin coast

A wrecked fishing vessel that many feared would be left to break apart on the rocks off the northern Marin coast is to be salvaged after all, removing an eyesore from the scenic coastline and ensuring debris and toxic substances don’t stray from the boat into the Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary that surrounds it.

Hopes are to have the 90-foot American Challenger refloated and towed away later this summer, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response.

The decommissioned commercial vessel grounded north of Dillon Beach on March 6 after running adrift under tow from Puget Sound to Mexico, where it was to have been scuttled.

The tugboat operator towing the decommissioned vessel said later that a steel shackle connecting the boats failed in Bodega Bay, ultimately causing the American Challenger to drift into shore, though a Coast Guard crew was monitoring it at the time.

Investigators saw some oil sheening in the water around the boat when it first grounded, but said the bulk of the fuel had been drained from the tanks before the American Challenger left Port Angeles, Washington.

Yet that very fact brought into question whether government funds would be available to cover removal of the wreckage.

Neither American Challenger nor the tugboat Hunter was insured. Both are owned by the same Florida man, Felix Vera, who was unable to cover the cost himself.

At least $1.5 million spent on the initial response, including oil booms, environmental assessments and shoreline surveys, was financed through the federal Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund and a state Oil Spill Response Fund, but officials in March said those sources weren’t available for salvage costs, absent threat of a fuel leak.

A spokesman for the state office, Eric Laughlin, said late Thursday that further investigation yielded evidence of a variety of substances on board including petroleum products, lubricants, solvents, PCBs, heavy metals, including lead, and other chemical compounds that warranted intervention by the federal Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund, particularly given the watercraft’s location a national marine sanctuary.

“Removing these contaminants is obviously crucial to ensuring the coastal environments are protected,” he said.

The Environmental Protection Agency, Region 9, will foot the bill for breakdown and disposal of the larger vessel, he said.

“Funding is secured,” Laughlin said.

Unified incident command officials representing the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Coast Guard, the EPA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and state fish and wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response is to work this week on a plan to refloat the American Challenger so it can be moved off the rocks, Laughlin said.

Petaluma-based Lind Marine, which had consulted on the shipwreck early on, has been contracted to break down the vessel for salvage at its Vallejo shipyard, Laughlin said.

“This isn’t going to happen overnight,” he said. “It could be weeks or months before it happens.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for more.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.